BBC Studios ANZ signs content deal with HBO Max

BBC Studios ANZ has inked its first content deal with the newly-launched HBO Max, covering presales and territory premieres for a range of UK comedies and dramas, including Make That Movie created by Australian comedian Sam Campbell.

Make That Movie, a six-part scripted comedy from Blink Industries commissioned by Channel 4, stars Campbell as a hot-shot director who scours the UK for the next big idea for a feature film. The cast also features more Australian talent in Aaron Chen, who stars as an intimacy coordinator.

The deal also includes presale and territory rights to the latest instalment in the Alan Partridge universe, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), as well as range of existing titles including I’m Alan Patridge, Alan Partridge’s Mid-Morning Matters and This Time with Alan Partridge.

In How Are You? Steve Coogan’s Partridge comes home to Norwich after a year working in Saudi Arabia, making a return to television in order to produce, present and direct Britain’s first ever documentary about mental health.

HBO Max has also snared territory premiere rights to the second seasons of both Alma’s Not Normal and Cheaters, as well as two-part drama Brian and Maggie, depicting the infamous 1989 television interview of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Harriet Walter) by journalist Brian Walden (Steve Coogan).

“The local appetite for high-end British content is only getting stronger here in Australia, so we are thrilled to have established this package with HBO Max as an avenue to deliver this sought-after storytelling to their growing audience,” said BBC Studios ANZ director of content partnerships and sales Deborah Tod.

“This exciting slate of territory premiere titles and pre-sales, from the return of fan-favourites to fresh new series, is testament to the power of strong, local collaborations, and we’re proud that this distinctive, talked-about content has found its home on HBO Max.”