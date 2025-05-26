BBC Studios expands leadership across scripted, post and brand partnerships

BBC Studios Productions Australia has announced three key appointments to support its continued expansion across scripted, post-production and programming brand partnerships.

Scott Hartley joins the company as head of production for scripted, overseeing the planning and execution of the company’s growing drama slate. Hartley is a former scripted productions supervisor at Fremantle, and a scripted production executive at Amazon Studios Australia.

BBC Studios Productions Australia currently has three titles currently in production, a second season of the ABC’s Return to Paradise, Ghosts Australia for Network 10/Paramount+, and a third title soon to be announced.

“I’m pleased to be joining the dynamic team at BBC Studios Productions Australia,” said Hartley.

“With so many incredible projects already underway and exciting new projects on the horizon, I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success.”

Amanda Bainbridge, who has been with BBC Studios since 2023, has been promoted to creative head of post production, leading the unscripted post-production slate, which includes Dancing With The Stars, The Great Australian Bake Off and Top Gear Australia. BBC Studios’ has a newly built in-house post-production facility in North Sydney.

Finally, Amber Brown joins the production company as director of partnerships, digital and brands, and will work closely with commissioners, brands and agencies, driving off-air brand activations and spearheading the growth of brand-funded entertainment and digital for locally produced programming by BBC Studios Productions Australia and Werner Film Productions.

She joins BBC Studios from Uber ANZ, where she led strategic partnerships. She has also held roles at Meta, FremantleMedia, Nine Network and Zenith.

BBC Studios ANZ EVP and creative director, global entertainment Kylie Washington said the three executives were joining the company at a pivotal time.

“Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities, strengthening our creative output, and driving innovation across our productions. With a focus on fostering strategic partnerships, they will help us deliver exceptional content and compelling programming brand collaborations that continue to engage audiences in new and exciting ways,” she said.