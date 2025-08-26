‘Beast of War’ (Trailer)

Kiah Roache-Turner’s Beast of War follows a group of young servicemen adrift in the Timor Sea after a Japanese airstrike.

As the remaining soldiers battle fire, exhaustion, and fear in the open waters, a great white shark begins to circle the wreckage, turning the sea into a killing ground. What begins as a war film explodes into a no-holds-barred, blood-soaked tale of brotherhood, sacrifice and sheer survival.

Mark Coles Smith leads a cast that includes Joel Nankervis, Sam Delich, Aswan Reid, and Lee Tiger Halley.

Roache-Turner wrote the story, inspired by true events off the coast of Western Australia in 1942, when a troop

carrier was sunk and survivors were attacked by sharks.

Bronte Pictures’ Blake Northfield and Pictures in Paradise’s Chris Brown produced the film, with assistance from Mind the Gap film financing. Shooting took place in the sub-tropical region of New South Wales’ Northern Rivers and Screen Queensland Studios, Brisbane, where the production made use of a custom-built indoor water tank.

There were contributions from FX, animation, and virtual production studio Model Farm, which used volume screens to bring the open ocean to life, and Formation Effects director Steven Boyle, who supplied creature effects. Other crew members included DOP Mark Wareham, production designer Esther Rosenberg, 1st AD Jamie Crooks, gaffer Storm Ashwood, and costume designer Tracey Rose Sparke.

Beast of War will be released in cinemas on October 9 via Rialto.

