Bella Roberts, Laura Winson among speakers for second Bus Stop Films Disability Employment Summit

International speakers Bella Roberts and Laura Winson will join writer Carly Findlay, filmmaker Matt Formston, and writer and actor Hannah Diviney at Bus Stop Films’ second Driving Change summit.

More than 50 speakers have been confirmed for the November event, designed to bring together the disability and commercial advertising, broadcast, and production sectors to explore the employment of people with disability across the screen content industries.

Following an opening address from Governor General Sam Mostyn, this year’s summit will explore topics including AI, tech & gaming; disability and advertising; blind/low vision community and culture; disability and sports broadcasting; unpacking screen agency support, and support for employers wanting to hire people with disability.

Roberts, a London-based editor and content creator who served as an editorial assistant on Netflix’s Adolescence, will deliver the keynote address.

Also coming to the summit from London is Winson, founder and CEO of inclusive talent agency Zebedee.

Other speakers include Centre for Inclusive Employment interim director Jenny Crosbie, Tennis Australia head of inclusion and diversity Kerry Tavrou, and Paralympian and ABC sports journalist Elizabeth Wright.

Advocate April Hélène-Horton and comedian Madeleine Stewart are returning to hosting duties.

It comes as Bus Stop Films released an impact report following last year’s inaugural summit, based on surveys and focus groups with both job seekers and employers to research the barriers both groups face around disability employment.

Facilitated by leading creative industry consultants, Creative +Business, the report identified key barriers surrounding income, access, education, and representation when it comes to disability employment. The data also noted that while the majority of job seekers rely on work or financial support outside the screen sector to survive, the industry conversely sought to understand what funding is available to support the hiring of people with disability.

Bus Stop Film’s CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett encouraged policymakers, producers, creatives, and commissioners to be part of the summit, as the organisation continued to foster meaningful employment pathways on both sides of the camera.”

“Last year’s Summit was such a brilliant celebration and exploration of our amazing deaf/disabled and neurodivergent community and the creative impact and value we add to the screen, media, and advertising sectors,” she said

Bus Stop Films is funding the summit through its own resources, together with significant support from the Australian Government, Netflix, ABC, and Screen NSW. Additional sponsors are welcome.

Health, Disability and Ageing and Disability Minister Mark Butler said the government was proud to support the work of Bus Stop Films.

“The Summit will be an invaluable opportunity for people with disability to connect with the wider screen industry,” he said.

“Not only will it amplify the creative work of the community, it will also drive opportunities for employment, inclusion, and leadership. We look forward to the rich and engaging discussions this summit will deliver.”

This year’s Driving Change will be held over one night (November 25) and two days (November 26-27) at Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion. Tickets for both in-person and digital access are available. Find more information here.















