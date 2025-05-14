Ben Bryan and Nick Capper’s ‘Lake Boga’ triumphs at SeriesFest

Aussie creative duo Ben Bryan and Nick Capper have come up trumps in Colorado, with the pair awarded Best Independent Pilot in the Drama category at SeriesFest for their independently produced series Lake Boga.

The story follows Nathan, an experienced ex-military assassin that is hired to find and destroy every single meth lab in the state after the meth-addicted daughter of a mysterious businessman named The Baron is declared missing, presumed dead.

Masquerading as a photographer, he stays a couple of nights at the Lake Boga Pub looking for his next target, arousing the suspicions of the publican, Bev, and her daughter-in-law Jess. Unbeknownst to Nathan, Bev is connected with the bikies and also running the local meth lab. With Bev and the Bikies now out for revenge, the cops closing in on him and his employer on his back to complete the job, Nathan finds himself wedged between a rock and a hard place.

Produced for just $20,000, Lake Boga screened to a sold-out audience on May 4 at the SIE Film Center in Denver before being selected from 12 international pilots for the prize, which includes US$25,000 in-kind post-production support from Company 3.

In making the decision, a jury comprising ShondaLand content SVP Annie Laks, entertainment journalist John Horn, and actor Jocko Sims praised the series for “establishing a specific sense of place and populating it with characters who feel both authentic and original — and giving audiences an unexpected but not unearned twist ending”.

Bryan, who wrote the series with Capper and also directed, said the pair used Mr. Inbetween as inspiration, focusing the writing and direction on tone and mood and “allowing the place and people to shine as much as the storytelling”.

“We knew that if an Australian broadcaster wanted to commission Barry meets No Country for Old Men, Nick and I would not make the showrunner shortlist,” he said.

“We pulled in every favour we had – my sister edited and all Nick’s mates are our actors – who, besides being brilliant creative,s were also free. It was bizarre to have the creators of Better Call Saul and Shondaland Executives asking me when the rest of the series would be airing in Australia. They laughed when I told them firstly I needed a producer because the whole thing up until this point has been just me and Nick. It’s been a wild, crazy labour of love, but I’m confident we’ll find the right partners and place for Lake Boga to live now we know that the content has a proven and global audience.”

Held annually in Denver, SeriesFest celebrates the art of independent TV series creation and includes several panels and screenings. This year’s event took place April 30-May 4