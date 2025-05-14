Benson Wu named inaugural CEO of Queer Screen

LGBTQIA+ screen organisation Queer Screen has named Taiwan Film Festival director Benson Wu as its inaugural CEO, following the departure of festival director Lisa Rose.

After beginning his career as a digital marketing career for Queer Screen ten years ago, Wu has since spent time as a digital marketing consultant for the Sydney Film Festival, social media coordinator for Documentary Australia, shorts programmer for SXSW Sydney, and festival director for the Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

His experience also spans international festivals such as the Taiwan International Queer Film Festival and Cinema at Sea – Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival.

As CEO of Queer Screen, Wu will be responsible for guiding the overall strategy, operations, and vision of the organisation, working closely with the board, staff, and partners to deliver festivals including the Mardi Gras Film Festival and Queer Screen Film Fest, as well as a year-round calendar of screenings and industry events, such as Queer Screen’s Pride in Film series.

Wu said Queer Screen had always held a special place in his heart.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to carry forward the legacy that Queer Screen, through its incredible teams and boards, has built over the years with both the Mardi Gras Film Festival and the Queer Screen Film Fest,” he said.

“I’m committed to continuing its vital work for the diverse communities we serve, supporting both emerging and established filmmakers, and working alongside businesses that champion equality.”

He takes the reins from Rose, who steps down after nearly eight years as festival director and over 13 years of passionate service to the organisation.

In welcoming Wu, Queer Screen co-chairs Abs Osseiran and Angela Ruchin paid tribute to the departing director, who launched initiatives such as the Pitch Off and Completion Fund, and guided the organisation through a successful transition to hybrid festivals.

“Lisa’s dedication, vision, and fierce advocacy for queer storytelling have been nothing short of extraordinary,” they said.

“She leaves an enduring legacy and a stronger, more visible Queer Screen.”





