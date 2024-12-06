‘Better Man’, ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ top AACTA nominations

Music-based films have led the charge in the nominations for the 2025 AACTA Awards announced today, with Michael Gracey’s upcoming Robbie Williams-inspired Better Man securing a record-breaking 16 nominations, while Nick Waterman’s adaptation of Paul Kelly’s How To Make Gravy was just behind on 15.
The pair will battle it out for Best Film alongside George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, also with 15 nominations, Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ Late Night With the Devil (14 nominations), Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail (11 nominations), and Runt (four nominations).
After dominating this year’s Logies, Netflix’s screen adaptation of Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe has continued its awards momentum in AACTA television categories, securing 21 nominations, including Best Miniseries and eight acting nominations – the most nominations for any production in AACTA history.
Also well represented are Stan’s road drama Thou Shalt Not Steal with nine nods, while Binge comedy Colin From Accounts and Disney+ comedy-drama The Artful Dodger managed eight nominations each. Overall, ABC led the platforms with 53 nominations, followed by Netflix (31), Stan (20), Foxtel (18), Binge and Network 10 (16), Paramount+ (11), SBS and Disney+ (9), Nine and Seven (3) and Prime Video and NITV (2).
For the first time in AACTA history, motion capture performances and voice acting have been included in the acting categories, with Jonno Davies earning a nod for his portrayal of a motion-capture monkey in Better Man, while Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Sarah Snook were recognised for their voice work in the animated Memoir of a Snail.
The nominations were based on voting from AACTA members, who are now invited to vote on each of the categories to determine the 2025 winners.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said the scope of nominees for this year’s awards showed Australian screen storytelling was “hitting new heights”.
“Better Man smashing all-time records with 16 film nominations is a massive nod to the brilliance of everyone involved,” he said.
“It’s in great company too, with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, How to Make Gravy, Late Night with the Devil, and Memoir of a Snail all racking up nominations across 11 or more categories.
“Among Australian series, Boy Swallows Universe has made history with the most nominations ever – 22. It’s a huge achievement and a testament to the strength of our TV industry, with other Aussie favourites like Bluey continuing to shine on the world stage.”
This year’s AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and the AACTA Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7. Both ceremonies will be held at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.
The AACTA Audience Choice Awards will return in December as AACTA opens applications for contenders on their social media platforms for Favourite Australian Digital Creator, Favourite Film, Favourite TV Show, Favourite Actors, and more. Voting for these awards will happen in January.
AACTA Award for Best Film
- Better Man – Michael Gracey, Paul Currie, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Doug Mitchell, George Miller – Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Bros
- How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman, Schuyler Weiss, Hamish Lewis, Meg Washington, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd
- Late Night with the Devil – Mathew Govoni, Adam White – Future Pictures PTY LTD
- Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney – Arenamedia
- Runt – Craig Silvey, Jamie Hilton – See Pictures Pty Ltd
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
- Fake – Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer, Asher Keddie – Kindling Pictures (Paramount+)
- Heartbreak High – Hannah Carroll Chapman, Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle Australia (Netflix)
- The Artful Dodger – Jo Porter, David Maher, David Taylor – Curio Pictures (Disney+)
- The Twelve – Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Ally Henville, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd and Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd (Binge, Foxtel)
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio & Since1778 Productions (Stan)
- Total Control – Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Stuart Page, Erin Bretherton – Blackfella Films (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series
- Austin – Catherine Nebauer, Joe Weatherstone, Darren Ashton, Ben Miller – Northern Pictures (ABC)
- Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)
- Colin From Accounts – Kevin Greene, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel)
- Fisk – Tom Peterson, Kitty Flanagan, Nicole Minchin, Vincent Sheehan – Origma 45 (ABC)
- Strife – Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Asher Keddie, Mia Freedman, Sarah Scheller, Lorelle Adamson – Made Up Stories and Fifth Season (Binge, Foxtel)
- The Office – Sophia Zachariou, Kylie Washington, Linda Micsko – BBC Studios Australia and Bunya Entertainment (Amazon Prime Video)
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
- Boy Swallows Universe – Andrew Mason, Troy Lum – Brouhaha Entertainment Australia (Netflix)
- Exposure – Nicole O’Donohue, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant – Thirdborn (Stan)
- Four Years Later – Ian Collie, Stephen Corvini, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (SBS)
- House of Gods – Sheila Jayadev, Deborah Lee, Bree-Anne Sykes, Blake Ayshford – Matchbox Pictures (ABC)
- Human Error – John Edwards, Dan Edwards, Samantha Winston, Greg Haddrick – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Nine Network)
- Last Days of the Space Age – Laura Waters, Emma Fitzsimons, Chris Loveall, Stephanie Swedlove – Princess Pictures (Disney+)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
- Laura Gordon – Late Night with the Devil
- Sarah Snook – Memoir Of A Snail
- Jackie van Beek – Audrey
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Anna Torv – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- Phoebe Tonkin – Kid Snow
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
- Eric Bana – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- David Dastmalchian – Late Night with the Devil
- Jonno Davies – Better Man
- Daniel Henshall – How To Make Gravy
- Guy Pearce – The Convert
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Memoir Of A Snail
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by BINGE
- Asher Keddie – Fake
- Deborah Mailman – Total Control
- Leah Purcell – High Country
- Anna Torv – Territory
- Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe
- Sherry-Lee Watson – Thou Shalt Not Steal
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by BINGE
- Zac Burgess – Boy Swallows Universe
- Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe
- Rob Collins – Total Control
- Brendan Cowell – Plum
- Sam Neill – The Twelve
- Noah Taylor – Thou Shalt Not Steal
AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy
- Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts
- Aaron Chen – Fisk
- Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts
- Kitty Flanagan – Fisk
- Genevieve Hegney – Colin From Accounts
- Asher Keddie – Strife
- Michael Theo – Austin
- Felicity Ward – The Office
AACTA Award for Best Original Song
- Dream On (Meg Washington, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy
- Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man
- Fine (Meg Washington, Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy
- Side By Side (Paul Kelly) – Runt
- Streetlights (Jacob Harvey) – Under Streetlights
AACTA Award for Best Documentary
- A Horse Named Winx – Janine Hosking (Dir.) – iKandy Films
- Every Little Thing – Sally Aitken (Dir.), Bettina Dalton – WildBear Entertainment and Dogwoof & HHMI Tangled Bank Studios
- Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Paul Clarke (Dir.), Carolina Sorensen, Mikael Borglund, Martin Fabinyi – Beyond Entertainment Pty Limited and Blink TV Production Pty Limited
- Otto by Otto – Gracie Otto (Dir.), Cody Greenwood, Nicole O’Donohue, – Rush Films & Wildflower Films
- Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo (Dir.), Slava Leontyev (Dir.), Camilla Mazzaferro, Aniela Sidorska, Paula Du Pré Pesmen, Olivia Ahnemann – Finch No Worries and Imaginary Lane
- The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process – Scott Hicks (Dir.), Kerry Heysen, Jett Heysen-Hicks, David Chiem – Beyond May30 Entertainment Pty Ltd
AACTA Award for Best Indie Film
- Before Dawn – Jordon Prince-Wright (Dir.), Ian Hale – Prince-Wright Productions
- Birdeater – Jack Clark (Dir.), Jim Weir (Dir.), Ulysses Oliver, Stephanie Troost – Breathless Films and Fax Machine and Brick Studios
- Christmess – Heath Davis (Dir.), Daniel Fenech, Cindy Pritchard, Rick Beecroft, Jonathan Page – Crash House Productions Pty Ltd
- Just A Farmer – Simon Lyndon (Dir.), Leila McDougall, Sean McDougall – VAM Paddock Productions
- The Emu War – Lisa Fineberg (Dir.) – Hot Dad Productions Pty Ltd
- You’ll Never Find Me – Indianna Bell (Dir.), Josiah Allen (Dir.), Christine Williams, Jordan Cowan – Stakeout Films, Someone Like U
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer
- Wil Anderson – Taskmaster Australia
- Aaron Chen – Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee
- Anne Edmonds – Taskmaster Australia
- Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz
- Guy Montgomery – Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee
- Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
- Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Hannah Diviney – Audrey
- Kate Mulvany – Better Man
- Kate Mulvany – How To Make Gravy
- Ingrid Torelli – Late Night with the Devil
- Jacki Weaver – Memoir Of A Snail
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
- Fayssal Bazzi – Late Night with the Devil
- Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Damon Herriman – Better Man
- Damon Herriman – How To Make Gravy
- Richard Roxburgh – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- Hugo Weaving – How To Make Gravy
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Essie Davis – Exposure
- Rachel Griffiths – Total Control
- Heather Mitchell – Fake
- Deborah Mailman – Boy Swallows Universe
- Sophie Wilde – Boy Swallows Universe
- Asher Yasbincek – Heartbreak High
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe
- Wayne Blair – Total Control
- Bryan Brown – Boy Swallows Universe
- Travis Fimmel – Boy Swallows Universe
- Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe
- Ewen Leslie – Prosper
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film
- Better Man – Michael Gracey
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller
- How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman
- Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
- Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot
AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program presented by EMG/Gravity Media
- Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
- LEGO® Masters Australia vs The World – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
- Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)
- Spicks and Specks – Rowdie Walden, Michiko Smith, Anthony Watt – ABC (ABC)
- The 1% Club – John Leahy, Michiko Smith, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
- Tipping Point Australia – Amelia Fisk, Becky Taylor, Miles Reeves, Roslyn Saunders – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 1 – Bharat Nalluri
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Trent O’Donnell
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 – Madeline Dyer
- Fake – Episode 5 – Emma Freeman
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Dylan River
AACTA Award for Best Soundtrack
- Boy Swallows Universe – Jemma Burns
- Heartbreak High – Jemma Burns
- How To Make Gravy – Meg Washington
- Better Man – Jordan Carroll
- Last Days of the Space Age – Allegra Caldwell
AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program
- Bluey – Joe Brumm, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC)
- Eddie’s Lil Homies – Sophie Byrne, Mark O Toole, Anna Scullie, Eddie Betts – Highly Spirited and Eddie Betts Promotions (Netflix, NITV)
- Hard Quiz Kids – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
- Little J & Big Cuz – Ned Lander – Ned Lander Media Pty Ltd (ABC, NITV)
- Play School: Big Ted’s Time Machine – Bryson Hall – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Spooky Files – Paul Watters, Andrea Denholm, Tony Ayres, Guy Edmonds, Matt Zeremes – Tony Ayres Productions and Megaboom Pictures (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special
- Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet? – Anne Edmonds, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)
- Lloyd Langford: Current Mood – Lloyd Langford, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)
- Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way? – Mel Buttle, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Allstars Supershow – Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC)
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Gala – Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC)
- Rove McManus: Loosey Goosey – Rove McManus, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee – Cam Bakker, Bronwynn Bakker, Greg Sitch – Kevin & Co and ABC (ABC)
- Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
- Have You Been Paying Attention? – Michael Hirsh, Rob Sitch, Deb Herman – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)
- Thank God You’re Here – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)
- The Cheap Seats – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)
- The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Chris Walker, Charlie Pickering, Kevin Whyte, Frank Bruzzese – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
- Alone Australia – Riima Daher, Beth Hart, Keely Sonntag – ITV Studios Australia (SBS)
- Gogglebox Australia – David McDonald, Will Minchin, Natasha Pizzica – Endemol Shine Australia (Binge, Foxtel, Network Ten)
- Muster Dogs – Monica O’Brien, Michael Boughen, John Unwin, Matthew Street, Jo Chichester, Rachel Robinson – Ambience Entertainment Pty Ltd (ABC)
- Stuff The British Stole – Marc Fennell, Alan Erson, Richard Finlayson, Kate Pappas – Wooden Horse & Wildbear Entertainment and Cream (Canada) (ABC)
- Take 5 with Zan Rowe – Zan Rowe, Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- The Assembly – Mark Fennessy, Therese Hegarty, Julie Hanna, Vanessa Oxlad – HELIUM Pictures (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program
- Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley – Celia Tait – Artemis Media (SBS)
- I Was Actually There – Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt, Loni Cooper, Julie Hanna – Docker Media Pty Ltd (ABC)
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission – Celia Tait, Laki Baker, Phillipa Hutchinson – Artemis Media (ABC)
- Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian – Jo Siddiqui – Southern Pictures Pty Ltd (ABC)
- Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye – Sky Kinninmont, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)
- Who Do You Think You Are? – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd (SBS)
AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program
- Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia – Naomi Elkin, Sarah Thornton, Helen Biggs, Leisa Pratt – Network Ten Pty Ltd (Network Ten)
- Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas – ABC (ABC)
- Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)
- Grand Designs Transformations – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)
- Restoration Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)
- Selling Houses Australia – Kam Vurlow, Monique Bushby – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd (Foxtel)
AACTA Award for Best Reality Program presented by Network Ten
- Australian Idol – Joel McCormack, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost – Eureka (Seven Network)
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels – Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Toby Trappel, Phoebe McMahon – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- MasterChef Australia – Marty Benson, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- Shark Tank Australia – Cat Bowden, Ben Ulm, Jemma Carlton – Curio Pictures (Network Ten)
- The Amazing Race – Jane Rowley, Rikkie Proost, Lucy Connors, Emma Hanna – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)
- The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Sophie Johnston, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film
- Better Man – Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller, Nico Lathouris
- How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman, Meg Washington
- Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
- Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot
AACTA Award for Best Short Film
- And The Ocean Agreed – Tanya Modini, Luisa Martiri, Stephanie Dower – Screaming Birds
- Before We Sleep – Josh Lacy, Michelle Walker, Mason Jay Lewis, Joshua Walsh – Top Tier Entertainment and Eastmount studios
- Die Bully Die – Nathan Lacey, Nick Lacey, Matthew Backer, Drew Weston – Based Film
- Favourites – Nick Russell, Nick Musgrove – Tandem Media
- Gorgo – Katie Amos, Veniamin Gialouris, Danielle Stamoulos – Australian Film, Television and Radio School
- Why We Fight – Danielle Cormack, Nicole da Silva – Four One One Productions
AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy
- Bad Ancestors – Vanilla Tupu, Jessica Magro, Wendy Mocke, Rizcel Gagawanan – Purple Carrot Entertainment
- Buried – Fran Derham, Charlotte George, Miriam Glaser – Frantales Productions
- Descent – Millie Holten, Madi Savage, Ella Lawry, Liam Fitzgibbon, Sam Lingham – Haven’t You Done Well Productions
- Girl Crush – Ally Morgan, Hew Sandison, Sayuri Kawamura, Madeleine Mallis, Samantha Andrew – Oddity Entertainment
- Urvi Went to an All Girls School – Urvi Majumdar, Nina Oyama, Lauren Nichols, Kate Cornish – Buxstock Entertainment
- Videoland – Jessica Smith, Scarlett Koehne – Pikelet Pictures
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
- Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet? – Simon Francis
- Better Date than Never – Episode 1 – Mariel Thomas
- Muster Dogs – Episode 3 – Sally Browning
- Stuff The British Stole – Episode 5 – Marc Fennell
- The Jury: Death on The Staircase – Episode 1 – Tosca Looby, Ben Lawrence
AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation
- Alien: Romulus – Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Jhon Alvarado, Alé Melendez, Sebastian Ravagnani, Nicolas Caillier – Industrial Light & Magic
- Better Man – Luke Millar, Andy Taylor, Craig Young, Tim Walker – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Andrew Jackson, Jason Bath, Guido Wolter, Rachel Copp, Andy Williams – Rising Sun Pictures
- The Fall Guy – Matt Sloan, Chris McClintock, Matt Greig, Rachel Copp, Dan Oliver – Rising Sun Pictures
- Transformers One – Frazer Churchill, Fiona Chilton, Stephen King, Feargal Stewart, Alex Popescu – Industrial Light & Magic
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film
- Better Man – Erik A. Wilson, Matt Toll, Ashley Wallen
- Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 – Andrew Commis
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Simon Duggan
- Late Night with the Devil – Matthew Temple
- Memoir Of A Snail – Gerald Thompson
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Shelley Farthing-Dawe
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 6 – Mark Wareham
- Exposure – Episode 5 – Aaron McLisky
- Territory – Episode 1 – Simon Duggan
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Tyson Perkins
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films
- Better Man – Martin Connor, Lee Smith, Spencer Susser, Jeff Groth, Patrick Correll
- Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 – Alexandre de Franceschi, Maria Papoutsis
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel
- Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
- Memoir Of A Snail – Bill Murphy
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Mark Perry
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Bosenberg
- Exposure – Episode 5 – Leila Gaabi
- Fisk – Episode 3 – Katie Flaxman
- The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Rodrigo Balart
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film
- Better Man – Batu Sener
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Tom Holkenborg
- How To Make Gravy – Sam Dixon
- Late Night with the Devil – Roscoe Irwin, Glenn Richards
- Memoir Of A Snail – Elena Kats-Chernin
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television
- Bluey – Episode 2 – Joff Bush, Daniel O’Brien, Jazz Darcy
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Isaac Mounsey
- Exposure – Episode 5 – Mikey Young
- The Artful Dodger – Episode 8 – Antony Partos
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Vincent Goodyer
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film
- Better Man – Joel Chang
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Colin Gibson, Katie Sharrock
- How To Make Gravy – Benjamin Fountain, Peter Kodicek
- Late Night with the Devil – Otello Stolfo
- Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Michelle McGahey
- Exposure – Episode 5 – Marni Kornhauser
- House of Gods – Episode 6 – Roslyn Durnford
- Ladies in Black – Episode 2 – Michael Rumpf
- The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Matt Putland
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film
- Better Man – Cappi Ireland
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Jenny Beavan
- How To Make Gravy – Christina Validakis
- Late Night with the Devil – Steph Hooke
- Runt – Terri Lamera
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Kerry Thompson
- Heartbreak High – Episode 1 – Rita Carmody
- Ladies in Black – Episode 2 – Marion Boyce
- Swift Street – Episode 1 – Ntombi Moyo
- The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Xanthe Heubel
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film
- Better Man – Paul Pirola, Guntis Sics, Greg P. Russell, Tom Marks, Andy Nelson
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Tom Holkenborg, Rob Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, James Ashton, Yulia Akerholt, Jessica Meier
- How To Make Gravy – Craig Walmsley, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz, Sam Hayward
- Late Night with the Devil – Emma Bortignon, Manel Lopez, Pete Smith, Cameron Grant
- Memoir Of A Snail – David Williams, Andy Wright, Lee Yee, Dylan Burgess
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television
- Bluey – Episode 2 – Dan Brumm
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Sam Hayward
- Exposure – Episode 5 – Paul Finlay, Andrew Miller, Joe Mount, Jared Dwyer
- Territory – Episode 1 – Josh Williams, Pete Smith, Duncan Campbell, Tom Heuzenroeder
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Luke Mynott
AACTA Award for Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks
- Better Man – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Nikki Barrett
- How To Make Gravy – Nikki Barrett
- Late Night with the Devil – Leigh Pickford
- Runt – Kirsty McGregor, Annie Murtagh-Monks
AACTA Award for Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks
- Boy Swallows Universe – Nikki Barrett
- Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray
- Fake – Nathan Lloyd
- The Artful Dodger – Leigh Pickford
- The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary
- Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants? – Jeff Siberry
- Skategoat – Dan Freene, Jordan Ritz
- The Mission – Dean Brosche
- The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process – Geoffrey Hall, Emerson Hoskin
- The Speedway Murders – Maxx Corkindale
AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary
- Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Gretchen Peterson
- ONEFOUR: Against All Odds – Johanna Scott
- Revealed: Ben Roberts Smith Truth on Trial – Orly Danon
- The Speedway Murders – Sean Lahiff
- Welcome To Babel – Karen Johnson
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary
- Aquarius – Damien Lane
- Brand Bollywood Downunder – Dmitri Golovko, Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Applin
- Mozart’s Sister – Jessica Wells
- Otto by Otto – Stefan Gregory
- The Speedway Murders – Antony Partos, Jackson Milas, Josh Pearson, Josie Mann
AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary
- A Horse Named Winx – Abigail Sie
- Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Wayne Pashley, Travis Handley, Stephen Hopes, Jason King
- Mozart’s Sister – Damian Jory
- The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process – Pete Smith, Tom Heuzenroeder
- The Speedway Murders – Michael Darren, Pete Smith, Des Kenneally, Hamish Keen