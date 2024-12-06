‘Better Man’, ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ top AACTA nominations

Music-based films have led the charge in the nominations for the 2025 AACTA Awards announced today, with Michael Gracey’s upcoming Robbie Williams-inspired Better Man securing a record-breaking 16 nominations, while Nick Waterman’s adaptation of Paul Kelly’s How To Make Gravy was just behind on 15.

The pair will battle it out for Best Film alongside George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, also with 15 nominations, Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ Late Night With the Devil (14 nominations), Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail (11 nominations), and Runt (four nominations).

After dominating this year’s Logies, Netflix’s screen adaptation of Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe has continued its awards momentum in AACTA television categories, securing 21 nominations, including Best Miniseries and eight acting nominations – the most nominations for any production in AACTA history.

Also well represented are Stan’s road drama Thou Shalt Not Steal with nine nods, while Binge comedy Colin From Accounts and Disney+ comedy-drama The Artful Dodger managed eight nominations each. Overall, ABC led the platforms with 53 nominations, followed by Netflix (31), Stan (20), Foxtel (18), Binge and Network 10 (16), Paramount+ (11), SBS and Disney+ (9), Nine and Seven (3) and Prime Video and NITV (2).

Lee Tiger Halley and Felix Cameron in ‘Boy Swallows Universe’.

For the first time in AACTA history, motion capture performances and voice acting have been included in the acting categories, with Jonno Davies earning a nod for his portrayal of a motion-capture monkey in Better Man, while Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Sarah Snook were recognised for their voice work in the animated Memoir of a Snail.

The nominations were based on voting from AACTA members, who are now invited to vote on each of the categories to determine the 2025 winners.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said the scope of nominees for this year’s awards showed Australian screen storytelling was “hitting new heights”.

“Better Man smashing all-time records with 16 film nominations is a massive nod to the brilliance of everyone involved,” he said.

“It’s in great company too, with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, How to Make Gravy, Late Night with the Devil, and Memoir of a Snail all racking up nominations across 11 or more categories.

“Among Australian series, Boy Swallows Universe has made history with the most nominations ever – 22. It’s a huge achievement and a testament to the strength of our TV industry, with other Aussie favourites like Bluey continuing to shine on the world stage.”

‘Just a Farmer’

This year’s AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and the AACTA Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7. Both ceremonies will be held at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.

The AACTA Audience Choice Awards will return in December as AACTA opens applications for contenders on their social media platforms for Favourite Australian Digital Creator, Favourite Film, Favourite TV Show, Favourite Actors, and more. Voting for these awards will happen in January.

AACTA Award for Best Film

Better Man – Michael Gracey, Paul Currie, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd

– Michael Gracey, Paul Currie, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Doug Mitchell, George Miller – Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Bros

– Doug Mitchell, George Miller – Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Bros How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman, Schuyler Weiss, Hamish Lewis, Meg Washington, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd

– Nick Waterman, Schuyler Weiss, Hamish Lewis, Meg Washington, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd Late Night with the Devil – Mathew Govoni, Adam White – Future Pictures PTY LTD

– Mathew Govoni, Adam White – Future Pictures PTY LTD Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney – Arenamedia

– Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney – Arenamedia Runt – Craig Silvey, Jamie Hilton – See Pictures Pty Ltd

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Fake – Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer, Asher Keddie – Kindling Pictures (Paramount+)

– Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer, Asher Keddie – Kindling Pictures (Paramount+) Heartbreak High – Hannah Carroll Chapman, Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle Australia (Netflix)

– Hannah Carroll Chapman, Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle Australia (Netflix) The Artful Dodger – Jo Porter, David Maher, David Taylor – Curio Pictures (Disney+)

– Jo Porter, David Maher, David Taylor – Curio Pictures (Disney+) The Twelve – Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Ally Henville, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd and Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd (Binge, Foxtel)

– Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Ally Henville, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd and Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd (Binge, Foxtel) Thou Shalt Not Steal – Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio & Since1778 Productions (Stan)

– Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio & Since1778 Productions (Stan) Total Control – Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Stuart Page, Erin Bretherton – Blackfella Films (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series

Austin – Catherine Nebauer, Joe Weatherstone, Darren Ashton, Ben Miller – Northern Pictures (ABC)

– Catherine Nebauer, Joe Weatherstone, Darren Ashton, Ben Miller – Northern Pictures (ABC) Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)

– Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan) Colin From Accounts – Kevin Greene, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel)

– Kevin Greene, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel) Fisk – Tom Peterson, Kitty Flanagan, Nicole Minchin, Vincent Sheehan – Origma 45 (ABC)

– Tom Peterson, Kitty Flanagan, Nicole Minchin, Vincent Sheehan – Origma 45 (ABC) Strife – Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Asher Keddie, Mia Freedman, Sarah Scheller, Lorelle Adamson – Made Up Stories and Fifth Season (Binge, Foxtel)

– Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Asher Keddie, Mia Freedman, Sarah Scheller, Lorelle Adamson – Made Up Stories and Fifth Season (Binge, Foxtel) The Office – Sophia Zachariou, Kylie Washington, Linda Micsko – BBC Studios Australia and Bunya Entertainment (Amazon Prime Video)

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Boy Swallows Universe – Andrew Mason, Troy Lum – Brouhaha Entertainment Australia (Netflix)

– Andrew Mason, Troy Lum – Brouhaha Entertainment Australia (Netflix) Exposure – Nicole O’Donohue, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant – Thirdborn (Stan)

– Nicole O’Donohue, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant – Thirdborn (Stan) Four Years Later – Ian Collie, Stephen Corvini, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (SBS)

– Ian Collie, Stephen Corvini, Rob Gibson – Easy Tiger Productions (SBS) House of Gods – Sheila Jayadev, Deborah Lee, Bree-Anne Sykes, Blake Ayshford – Matchbox Pictures (ABC)

– Sheila Jayadev, Deborah Lee, Bree-Anne Sykes, Blake Ayshford – Matchbox Pictures (ABC) Human Error – John Edwards, Dan Edwards, Samantha Winston, Greg Haddrick – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Nine Network)

– John Edwards, Dan Edwards, Samantha Winston, Greg Haddrick – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Nine Network) Last Days of the Space Age – Laura Waters, Emma Fitzsimons, Chris Loveall, Stephanie Swedlove – Princess Pictures (Disney+)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Laura Gordon – Late Night with the Devil

– Late Night with the Devil Sarah Snook – Memoir Of A Snail

– Memoir Of A Snail Jackie van Beek – Audrey

– Audrey Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Anna Torv – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

– Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 Phoebe Tonkin – Kid Snow

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Eric Bana – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

– Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 David Dastmalchian – Late Night with the Devil

– Late Night with the Devil Jonno Davies – Better Man

– Better Man Daniel Henshall – How To Make Gravy

– How To Make Gravy Guy Pearce – The Convert

– The Convert Kodi Smit-McPhee – Memoir Of A Snail

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by BINGE

Asher Keddie – Fake

– Fake Deborah Mailman – Total Control

– Total Control Leah Purcell – High Country

– High Country Anna Torv – Territory

– Territory Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Sherry-Lee Watson – Thou Shalt Not Steal

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by BINGE

Zac Burgess – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Rob Collins – Total Control

– Total Control Brendan Cowell – Plum

– Plum Sam Neill – The Twelve

– The Twelve Noah Taylor – Thou Shalt Not Steal

AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy

Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Aaron Chen – Fisk

– Fisk Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Kitty Flanagan – Fisk

– Fisk Genevieve Hegney – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Asher Keddie – Strife

– Strife Michael Theo – Austin

– Austin Felicity Ward – The Office

AACTA Award for Best Original Song

Dream On (Meg Washington, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy

(Meg Washington, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man

(Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man Fine (Meg Washington, Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy

(Meg Washington, Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir) – How To Make Gravy Side By Side (Paul Kelly) – Runt

(Paul Kelly) – Runt Streetlights (Jacob Harvey) – Under Streetlights

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

A Horse Named Winx – Janine Hosking (Dir.) – iKandy Films

– Janine Hosking (Dir.) – iKandy Films Every Little Thing – Sally Aitken (Dir.), Bettina Dalton – WildBear Entertainment and Dogwoof & HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

– Sally Aitken (Dir.), Bettina Dalton – WildBear Entertainment and Dogwoof & HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Paul Clarke (Dir.), Carolina Sorensen, Mikael Borglund, Martin Fabinyi – Beyond Entertainment Pty Limited and Blink TV Production Pty Limited

– Paul Clarke (Dir.), Carolina Sorensen, Mikael Borglund, Martin Fabinyi – Beyond Entertainment Pty Limited and Blink TV Production Pty Limited Otto by Otto – Gracie Otto (Dir.), Cody Greenwood, Nicole O’Donohue, – Rush Films & Wildflower Films

– Gracie Otto (Dir.), Cody Greenwood, Nicole O’Donohue, – Rush Films & Wildflower Films Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo (Dir.), Slava Leontyev (Dir.), Camilla Mazzaferro, Aniela Sidorska, Paula Du Pré Pesmen, Olivia Ahnemann – Finch No Worries and Imaginary Lane

– Brendan Bellomo (Dir.), Slava Leontyev (Dir.), Camilla Mazzaferro, Aniela Sidorska, Paula Du Pré Pesmen, Olivia Ahnemann – Finch No Worries and Imaginary Lane The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process – Scott Hicks (Dir.), Kerry Heysen, Jett Heysen-Hicks, David Chiem – Beyond May30 Entertainment Pty Ltd

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

Before Dawn – Jordon Prince-Wright (Dir.), Ian Hale – Prince-Wright Productions

– Jordon Prince-Wright (Dir.), Ian Hale – Prince-Wright Productions Birdeater – Jack Clark (Dir.), Jim Weir (Dir.), Ulysses Oliver, Stephanie Troost – Breathless Films and Fax Machine and Brick Studios

– Jack Clark (Dir.), Jim Weir (Dir.), Ulysses Oliver, Stephanie Troost – Breathless Films and Fax Machine and Brick Studios Christmess – Heath Davis (Dir.), Daniel Fenech, Cindy Pritchard, Rick Beecroft, Jonathan Page – Crash House Productions Pty Ltd

– Heath Davis (Dir.), Daniel Fenech, Cindy Pritchard, Rick Beecroft, Jonathan Page – Crash House Productions Pty Ltd Just A Farmer – Simon Lyndon (Dir.), Leila McDougall, Sean McDougall – VAM Paddock Productions

– Simon Lyndon (Dir.), Leila McDougall, Sean McDougall – VAM Paddock Productions The Emu War – Lisa Fineberg (Dir.) – Hot Dad Productions Pty Ltd

– Lisa Fineberg (Dir.) – Hot Dad Productions Pty Ltd You’ll Never Find Me – Indianna Bell (Dir.), Josiah Allen (Dir.), Christine Williams, Jordan Cowan – Stakeout Films, Someone Like U

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

Wil Anderson – Taskmaster Australia

– Taskmaster Australia Aaron Chen – Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee

– Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee Anne Edmonds – Taskmaster Australia

– Taskmaster Australia Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

– Hard Quiz Guy Montgomery – Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee

– Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Hannah Diviney – Audrey

– Audrey Kate Mulvany – Better Man

– Better Man Kate Mulvany – How To Make Gravy

– How To Make Gravy Ingrid Torelli – Late Night with the Devil

– Late Night with the Devil Jacki Weaver – Memoir Of A Snail

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Fayssal Bazzi – Late Night with the Devil

– Late Night with the Devil Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Damon Herriman – Better Man

– Better Man Damon Herriman – How To Make Gravy

– How To Make Gravy Richard Roxburgh – Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

– Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 Hugo Weaving – How To Make Gravy

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Essie Davis – Exposure

– Exposure Rachel Griffiths – Total Control

– Total Control Heather Mitchell – Fake

– Fake Deborah Mailman – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Sophie Wilde – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Asher Yasbincek – Heartbreak High

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Wayne Blair – Total Control

– Total Control Bryan Brown – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Travis Fimmel – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe

– Boy Swallows Universe Ewen Leslie – Prosper

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

Better Man – Michael Gracey

– Michael Gracey Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller

– George Miller How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman

– Nick Waterman Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

– Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program presented by EMG/Gravity Media

Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

– Peter Beck, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network) LEGO® Masters Australia vs The World – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

– David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network) Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)

– Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS) Spicks and Specks – Rowdie Walden, Michiko Smith, Anthony Watt – ABC (ABC)

– Rowdie Walden, Michiko Smith, Anthony Watt – ABC (ABC) The 1% Club – John Leahy, Michiko Smith, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

– John Leahy, Michiko Smith, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network) Tipping Point Australia – Amelia Fisk, Becky Taylor, Miles Reeves, Roslyn Saunders – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 1 – Bharat Nalluri

– Episode 1 – Bharat Nalluri Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Trent O’Donnell

– Episode 3 – Trent O’Donnell Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 – Madeline Dyer

– Episode 6 – Madeline Dyer Fake – Episode 5 – Emma Freeman

– Episode 5 – Emma Freeman Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Dylan River

AACTA Award for Best Soundtrack

Boy Swallows Universe – Jemma Burns

– Jemma Burns Heartbreak High – Jemma Burns

– Jemma Burns How To Make Gravy – Meg Washington

– Meg Washington Better Man – Jordan Carroll

– Jordan Carroll Last Days of the Space Age – Allegra Caldwell

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program

Bluey – Joe Brumm, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC)

– Joe Brumm, Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC) Eddie’s Lil Homies – Sophie Byrne, Mark O Toole, Anna Scullie, Eddie Betts – Highly Spirited and Eddie Betts Promotions (Netflix, NITV)

– Sophie Byrne, Mark O Toole, Anna Scullie, Eddie Betts – Highly Spirited and Eddie Betts Promotions (Netflix, NITV) Hard Quiz Kids – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

– Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC) Little J & Big Cuz – Ned Lander – Ned Lander Media Pty Ltd (ABC, NITV)

– Ned Lander – Ned Lander Media Pty Ltd (ABC, NITV) Play School: Big Ted’s Time Machine – Bryson Hall – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

– Bryson Hall – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Spooky Files – Paul Watters, Andrea Denholm, Tony Ayres, Guy Edmonds, Matt Zeremes – Tony Ayres Productions and Megaboom Pictures (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet? – Anne Edmonds, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)

– Anne Edmonds, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+) Lloyd Langford: Current Mood – Lloyd Langford, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)

– Lloyd Langford, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+) Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way? – Mel Buttle, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)

– Mel Buttle, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+) Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Allstars Supershow – Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC)

– Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC) Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Gala – Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC)

– Rowdie Walden, Claire Hammond, Susan Provan – ABC (ABC) Rove McManus: Loosey Goosey – Rove McManus, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Kevin Whyte, Georgina Ogilvie – Guesswork Television (Network Ten, Paramount+)

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee – Cam Bakker, Bronwynn Bakker, Greg Sitch – Kevin & Co and ABC (ABC)

– Cam Bakker, Bronwynn Bakker, Greg Sitch – Kevin & Co and ABC (ABC) Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

– Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC) Have You Been Paying Attention? – Michael Hirsh, Rob Sitch, Deb Herman – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)

– Michael Hirsh, Rob Sitch, Deb Herman – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten) Thank God You’re Here – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)

– Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten) The Cheap Seats – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)

– Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten) The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Chris Walker, Charlie Pickering, Kevin Whyte, Frank Bruzzese – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Alone Australia – Riima Daher, Beth Hart, Keely Sonntag – ITV Studios Australia (SBS)

– Riima Daher, Beth Hart, Keely Sonntag – ITV Studios Australia (SBS) Gogglebox Australia – David McDonald, Will Minchin, Natasha Pizzica – Endemol Shine Australia (Binge, Foxtel, Network Ten)

– David McDonald, Will Minchin, Natasha Pizzica – Endemol Shine Australia (Binge, Foxtel, Network Ten) Muster Dogs – Monica O’Brien, Michael Boughen, John Unwin, Matthew Street, Jo Chichester, Rachel Robinson – Ambience Entertainment Pty Ltd (ABC)

– Monica O’Brien, Michael Boughen, John Unwin, Matthew Street, Jo Chichester, Rachel Robinson – Ambience Entertainment Pty Ltd (ABC) Stuff The British Stole – Marc Fennell, Alan Erson, Richard Finlayson, Kate Pappas – Wooden Horse & Wildbear Entertainment and Cream (Canada) (ABC)

– Marc Fennell, Alan Erson, Richard Finlayson, Kate Pappas – Wooden Horse & Wildbear Entertainment and Cream (Canada) (ABC) Take 5 with Zan Rowe – Zan Rowe, Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

– Zan Rowe, Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) The Assembly – Mark Fennessy, Therese Hegarty, Julie Hanna, Vanessa Oxlad – HELIUM Pictures (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley – Celia Tait – Artemis Media (SBS)

– Celia Tait – Artemis Media (SBS) I Was Actually There – Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt, Loni Cooper, Julie Hanna – Docker Media Pty Ltd (ABC)

– Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt, Loni Cooper, Julie Hanna – Docker Media Pty Ltd (ABC) Maggie Beer’s Big Mission – Celia Tait, Laki Baker, Phillipa Hutchinson – Artemis Media (ABC)

– Celia Tait, Laki Baker, Phillipa Hutchinson – Artemis Media (ABC) Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian – Jo Siddiqui – Southern Pictures Pty Ltd (ABC)

– Jo Siddiqui – Southern Pictures Pty Ltd (ABC) Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye – Sky Kinninmont, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)

– Sky Kinninmont, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (SBS) Who Do You Think You Are? – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd (SBS)

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia – Naomi Elkin, Sarah Thornton, Helen Biggs, Leisa Pratt – Network Ten Pty Ltd (Network Ten)

– Naomi Elkin, Sarah Thornton, Helen Biggs, Leisa Pratt – Network Ten Pty Ltd (Network Ten) Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas – ABC (ABC)

– Gill Lomas – ABC (ABC) Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)

– Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC) Grand Designs Transformations – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)

– Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC) Restoration Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC)

– Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle Australia (ABC) Selling Houses Australia – Kam Vurlow, Monique Bushby – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd (Foxtel)

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program presented by Network Ten

Australian Idol – Joel McCormack, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost – Eureka (Seven Network)

– Joel McCormack, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost – Eureka (Seven Network) Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels – Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Toby Trappel, Phoebe McMahon – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

– Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Toby Trappel, Phoebe McMahon – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten) MasterChef Australia – Marty Benson, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

– Marty Benson, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten) Shark Tank Australia – Cat Bowden, Ben Ulm, Jemma Carlton – Curio Pictures (Network Ten)

– Cat Bowden, Ben Ulm, Jemma Carlton – Curio Pictures (Network Ten) The Amazing Race – Jane Rowley, Rikkie Proost, Lucy Connors, Emma Hanna – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)

– Jane Rowley, Rikkie Proost, Lucy Connors, Emma Hanna – Eureka Productions (Network Ten) The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Sophie Johnston, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film

Better Man – Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole

– Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller, Nico Lathouris

– George Miller, Nico Lathouris How To Make Gravy – Nick Waterman, Meg Washington

– Nick Waterman, Meg Washington Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

– Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot

AACTA Award for Best Short Film

And The Ocean Agreed – Tanya Modini, Luisa Martiri, Stephanie Dower – Screaming Birds

– Tanya Modini, Luisa Martiri, Stephanie Dower – Screaming Birds Before We Sleep – Josh Lacy, Michelle Walker, Mason Jay Lewis, Joshua Walsh – Top Tier Entertainment and Eastmount studios

– Josh Lacy, Michelle Walker, Mason Jay Lewis, Joshua Walsh – Top Tier Entertainment and Eastmount studios Die Bully Die – Nathan Lacey, Nick Lacey, Matthew Backer, Drew Weston – Based Film

– Nathan Lacey, Nick Lacey, Matthew Backer, Drew Weston – Based Film Favourites – Nick Russell, Nick Musgrove – Tandem Media

– Nick Russell, Nick Musgrove – Tandem Media Gorgo – Katie Amos, Veniamin Gialouris, Danielle Stamoulos – Australian Film, Television and Radio School

– Katie Amos, Veniamin Gialouris, Danielle Stamoulos – Australian Film, Television and Radio School Why We Fight – Danielle Cormack, Nicole da Silva – Four One One Productions

AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy

Bad Ancestors – Vanilla Tupu, Jessica Magro, Wendy Mocke, Rizcel Gagawanan – Purple Carrot Entertainment

– Vanilla Tupu, Jessica Magro, Wendy Mocke, Rizcel Gagawanan – Purple Carrot Entertainment Buried – Fran Derham, Charlotte George, Miriam Glaser – Frantales Productions

– Fran Derham, Charlotte George, Miriam Glaser – Frantales Productions Descent – Millie Holten, Madi Savage, Ella Lawry, Liam Fitzgibbon, Sam Lingham – Haven’t You Done Well Productions

– Millie Holten, Madi Savage, Ella Lawry, Liam Fitzgibbon, Sam Lingham – Haven’t You Done Well Productions Girl Crush – Ally Morgan, Hew Sandison, Sayuri Kawamura, Madeleine Mallis, Samantha Andrew – Oddity Entertainment

– Ally Morgan, Hew Sandison, Sayuri Kawamura, Madeleine Mallis, Samantha Andrew – Oddity Entertainment Urvi Went to an All Girls School – Urvi Majumdar, Nina Oyama, Lauren Nichols, Kate Cornish – Buxstock Entertainment

– Urvi Majumdar, Nina Oyama, Lauren Nichols, Kate Cornish – Buxstock Entertainment Videoland – Jessica Smith, Scarlett Koehne – Pikelet Pictures

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet? – Simon Francis

– Simon Francis Better Date than Never – Episode 1 – Mariel Thomas

– Episode 1 – Mariel Thomas Muster Dogs – Episode 3 – Sally Browning

– Episode 3 – Sally Browning Stuff The British Stole – Episode 5 – Marc Fennell

– Episode 5 – Marc Fennell The Jury: Death on The Staircase – Episode 1 – Tosca Looby, Ben Lawrence

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation

Alien: Romulus – Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Jhon Alvarado, Alé Melendez, Sebastian Ravagnani, Nicolas Caillier – Industrial Light & Magic

– Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Jhon Alvarado, Alé Melendez, Sebastian Ravagnani, Nicolas Caillier – Industrial Light & Magic Better Man – Luke Millar, Andy Taylor, Craig Young, Tim Walker – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd

– Luke Millar, Andy Taylor, Craig Young, Tim Walker – Better Man Productions Pty Ltd Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Andrew Jackson, Jason Bath, Guido Wolter, Rachel Copp, Andy Williams – Rising Sun Pictures

– Andrew Jackson, Jason Bath, Guido Wolter, Rachel Copp, Andy Williams – Rising Sun Pictures The Fall Guy – Matt Sloan, Chris McClintock, Matt Greig, Rachel Copp, Dan Oliver – Rising Sun Pictures

– Matt Sloan, Chris McClintock, Matt Greig, Rachel Copp, Dan Oliver – Rising Sun Pictures Transformers One – Frazer Churchill, Fiona Chilton, Stephen King, Feargal Stewart, Alex Popescu – Industrial Light & Magic

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

Better Man – Erik A. Wilson, Matt Toll, Ashley Wallen

– Erik A. Wilson, Matt Toll, Ashley Wallen Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 – Andrew Commis

– Andrew Commis Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Simon Duggan

– Simon Duggan Late Night with the Devil – Matthew Temple

– Matthew Temple Memoir Of A Snail – Gerald Thompson

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Shelley Farthing-Dawe

– Episode 4 – Shelley Farthing-Dawe Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 6 – Mark Wareham

– Episode 6 – Mark Wareham Exposure – Episode 5 – Aaron McLisky

– Episode 5 – Aaron McLisky Territory – Episode 1 – Simon Duggan

– Episode 1 – Simon Duggan Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Tyson Perkins

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films

Better Man – Martin Connor, Lee Smith, Spencer Susser, Jeff Groth, Patrick Correll

– Martin Connor, Lee Smith, Spencer Susser, Jeff Groth, Patrick Correll Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 – Alexandre de Franceschi, Maria Papoutsis

– Alexandre de Franceschi, Maria Papoutsis Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel

– Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel Late Night with the Devil – Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

– Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes Memoir Of A Snail – Bill Murphy

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Mark Perry

– Episode 4 – Mark Perry Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Bosenberg

– Episode 3 – Danielle Bosenberg Exposure – Episode 5 – Leila Gaabi

– Episode 5 – Leila Gaabi Fisk – Episode 3 – Katie Flaxman

– Episode 3 – Katie Flaxman The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Rodrigo Balart

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

Better Man – Batu Sener

– Batu Sener Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Tom Holkenborg

– Tom Holkenborg How To Make Gravy – Sam Dixon

– Sam Dixon Late Night with the Devil – Roscoe Irwin, Glenn Richards

– Roscoe Irwin, Glenn Richards Memoir Of A Snail – Elena Kats-Chernin

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

Bluey – Episode 2 – Joff Bush, Daniel O’Brien, Jazz Darcy

– Episode 2 – Joff Bush, Daniel O’Brien, Jazz Darcy Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Isaac Mounsey

– Episode 4 – Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Isaac Mounsey Exposure – Episode 5 – Mikey Young

– Episode 5 – Mikey Young The Artful Dodger – Episode 8 – Antony Partos

– Episode 8 – Antony Partos Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Vincent Goodyer

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

Better Man – Joel Chang

– Joel Chang Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Colin Gibson, Katie Sharrock

– Colin Gibson, Katie Sharrock How To Make Gravy – Benjamin Fountain, Peter Kodicek

– Benjamin Fountain, Peter Kodicek Late Night with the Devil – Otello Stolfo

– Otello Stolfo Memoir Of A Snail – Adam Elliot

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Michelle McGahey

– Episode 4 – Michelle McGahey Exposure – Episode 5 – Marni Kornhauser

– Episode 5 – Marni Kornhauser House of Gods – Episode 6 – Roslyn Durnford

– Episode 6 – Roslyn Durnford Ladies in Black – Episode 2 – Michael Rumpf

– Episode 2 – Michael Rumpf The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Matt Putland

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

Better Man – Cappi Ireland

– Cappi Ireland Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Jenny Beavan

– Jenny Beavan How To Make Gravy – Christina Validakis

– Christina Validakis Late Night with the Devil – Steph Hooke

– Steph Hooke Runt – Terri Lamera

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Kerry Thompson

– Episode 4 – Kerry Thompson Heartbreak High – Episode 1 – Rita Carmody

– Episode 1 – Rita Carmody Ladies in Black – Episode 2 – Marion Boyce

– Episode 2 – Marion Boyce Swift Street – Episode 1 – Ntombi Moyo

– Episode 1 – Ntombi Moyo The Artful Dodger – Episode 6 – Xanthe Heubel

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

Better Man – Paul Pirola, Guntis Sics, Greg P. Russell, Tom Marks, Andy Nelson

– Paul Pirola, Guntis Sics, Greg P. Russell, Tom Marks, Andy Nelson Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Tom Holkenborg, Rob Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, James Ashton, Yulia Akerholt, Jessica Meier

– Tom Holkenborg, Rob Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, James Ashton, Yulia Akerholt, Jessica Meier How To Make Gravy – Craig Walmsley, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz, Sam Hayward

– Craig Walmsley, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz, Sam Hayward Late Night with the Devil – Emma Bortignon, Manel Lopez, Pete Smith, Cameron Grant

– Emma Bortignon, Manel Lopez, Pete Smith, Cameron Grant Memoir Of A Snail – David Williams, Andy Wright, Lee Yee, Dylan Burgess

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

Bluey – Episode 2 – Dan Brumm

– Episode 2 – Dan Brumm Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 – Sam Hayward

– Episode 4 – Sam Hayward Exposure – Episode 5 – Paul Finlay, Andrew Miller, Joe Mount, Jared Dwyer

– Episode 5 – Paul Finlay, Andrew Miller, Joe Mount, Jared Dwyer Territory – Episode 1 – Josh Williams, Pete Smith, Duncan Campbell, Tom Heuzenroeder

– Episode 1 – Josh Williams, Pete Smith, Duncan Campbell, Tom Heuzenroeder Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 – Luke Mynott

AACTA Award for Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks

Better Man – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd

– Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Nikki Barrett

– Nikki Barrett How To Make Gravy – Nikki Barrett

– Nikki Barrett Late Night with the Devil – Leigh Pickford

– Leigh Pickford Runt – Kirsty McGregor, Annie Murtagh-Monks

AACTA Award for Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks

Boy Swallows Universe – Nikki Barrett

– Nikki Barrett Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray

– Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray Fake – Nathan Lloyd

– Nathan Lloyd The Artful Dodger – Leigh Pickford

– Leigh Pickford The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary

Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants? – Jeff Siberry

– Jeff Siberry Skategoat – Dan Freene, Jordan Ritz

– Dan Freene, Jordan Ritz The Mission – Dean Brosche

– Dean Brosche The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process – Geoffrey Hall, Emerson Hoskin

– Geoffrey Hall, Emerson Hoskin The Speedway Murders – Maxx Corkindale

AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Gretchen Peterson

– Gretchen Peterson ONEFOUR: Against All Odds – Johanna Scott

– Johanna Scott Revealed: Ben Roberts Smith Truth on Trial – Orly Danon

– Orly Danon The Speedway Murders – Sean Lahiff

– Sean Lahiff Welcome To Babel – Karen Johnson

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary

Aquarius – Damien Lane

– Damien Lane Brand Bollywood Downunder – Dmitri Golovko, Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Applin

– Dmitri Golovko, Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Applin Mozart’s Sister – Jessica Wells

– Jessica Wells Otto by Otto – Stefan Gregory

– Stefan Gregory The Speedway Murders – Antony Partos, Jackson Milas, Josh Pearson, Josie Mann

AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary