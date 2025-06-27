‘Better Man’ costume designer, visual effects trio among Australians invited to join Academy

Michael Gracey’s Better Man may have missed out on the visual effects Oscar this year, but four members of the production team have now received recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via invitations to join the organisation.

Costume designer Cappi Ireland and visual effects trio Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, and Paul Raeburn were among 534 artists and executives to be extended membership overnight.

The list also included editor Bill Murphy (Memoir of a Snail), Transmission Films co-founder Andrew Mackie, producer Diana Ward, New Zealand cinematographer Gin Loane (The Convert), and See-Saw Films joint managing director Simon Gillis.

Cappi Ireland

Ireland, whose upcoming credits include Stan comedy One More Shot and action sci-fi War Machine, told IF it was welcome news to wake up to.

“I only just found out I was nominated by my US agent this morning,” she said.

‘I was incredibly surprised and thrilled to be on a list alongside such a wonderful group of international filmmakers.”

Of the 2025 invitees, 55 per cent are from 60 countries and territories outside the United States. There are also 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang commended the group of artists, technologists, and professionals for their contributions.

“Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community,” they said.

Find the full list here.