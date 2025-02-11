‘Better Man’, Guy Pearce, Nicole Kidman claim AACTA International Awards

Michael Gracey’s Better Man has won the AACTA International Awards for Best Direction in Film and Best Film to go with its Australian prizes in the same categories from last week.

The Robbie Williams-inspired drama was the most decorated film from the AACTA Industry Gala and main awards, converting nine of its record-breaking 16 nominations.

It was one of four Australian winners in today’s announcement alongside Nicole Kidman (Best Lead Actress in Film for Babygirl), Guy Pearce (Best Supporting Actor in Film forThe Brutalist), and Elizabeth Debicki ( Best Actress in a Series for The Crown).

Pearce will contend the Supporting Actor categories at next week’s BAFTAs and March’s Academy Awards for his turn as the wealthy and mysterious Pennsylvania industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren in Brady Corbet’s post-WW2 drama.

FX titles Shōgun and The Bear were awarded Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, respectively.

The full list of winners is as follows.

14th AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS – FILM

AACTA International Award for Best Film: Better Man

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film: Michael Gracey (Better Man)

(Better Man) AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film: Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

(A Real Pain) AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film: Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

(Conclave) AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film: Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

(Babygirl) AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film: Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

(The Brutalist) AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

14th AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS – TELEVISION