‘Better Man’ passes $5m mark at Australian box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Musical biopic Better Man has become just the fifth Australian film to break the $5 million threshold at the local box office since 2022.

The other films were Elvis ($33.6 million in 2022), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ($10.22 million in 2024), Force of Nature: The Dry 2 ($7.31 million in 2024), and Runt ($6.1 million in 2024).

Better Man, which follows singer Robbie Williams’ life and career as portrayed by a CGI monkey, grossed another $68,347 to reach $5,050,717 o...