‘Better Man’ (Teaser)

Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man offers an introspective look at the rise, fall, and resurrection of Williams, one of the best-selling artists of all time.

The singer makes his feature film debut in the film, starring as himself alongside rising star UK star Jonno Davies, who plays a younger version of Williams.

The cast includes Damon Herriman, Kate Mulvany, Anthony Hayes, Steve Pemberton, and Alison Steadman.

Gracey is both co-writer and director of the film, which features visual effects from Weta FX.

Better Man received support from VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and is claiming the Producer Offset.

The film releases in Australian and New Zealand cinemas on Boxing Day via Roadshow.