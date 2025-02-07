‘Big Backyard Quiz’: Groundbreaking comedy series showcases First Nations culture

New comedy entertainment series Big Backyard Quiz has begun shooting in Perth.

The 10-part National Indigenous Television (NITV) series, hosted by Narelda Jacobs OAM and Steven Oliver, explores Australian history and culture through an Indigenous lens. The show features guest appearances by top comedians who compete in games and quiz rounds on topics such as people, land, food, music, and sport.

“It’s always a pleasure to be home On Country, and it’s a joy to showcase local talent in such an entertaining way,” Jacobs said.

The series builds on the success of last year’s one-off Big Backyard Quiz program. The production includes 17 Western Australian First Nations crew members and 24 First Nations crew members in total. More than half of the total cast and crew are First Nations, with the full cast to be announced later this year.

Tanya Denning-Orman, director, First Nations at SBS, praised the hosts and the local crew, saying, “We have an incredible local crew working on the production, and we’re also grateful for the support of Screenwest in helping bring this bold series to life.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall welcomed the opportunity to support the growth of the Western Australian First Nations screen sector.

The public is invited to attend the filming of Big Backyard Quiz in Perth, with registration available online. The series is set to premiere on NITV and SBS on Demand in 2025.