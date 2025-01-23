The Way, My Way
The Way, My Way

Bill Bennett’s ‘The Way, My Way’ gears up for US theatrical release

·
Box OfficeBusinessDistributionNews
·

Writer-director Bill Bennett is set to take his surprise Australasian hit The Way, My Way an extensive Q&A tour across the US and Canada in support of its March 7 theatrical release.

The film, which tells the true story of Bennett’s 800-kilometre Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, took in nearly $2.5 million at the Australian and New Zealand box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Australian film of the year.

The US Q&...