‘Billion Dollar Playground’ (Trailer)

Billion Dollar Playground is a reality series that throws open the doors to the world of the uber-rich, where money is no object, and outrageous is just another Tuesday.

Filmed fly-on-the-wall style within real-life luxury accommodation company Luxico, the series follows an elite team of concierges, chefs, butlers, and housekeepers who work tirelessly to fulfil every extravagant whim of their ultra-rich clients.

Whether it’s securing a last-minute designer wardrobe, organising a private fireworks show, sourcing a sushi chef by helicopter, or ensuring the champagne never stops flowing, the team stops at nothing to deliver. But behind the impeccable service lies a world of pressure, unexpected twists, and team dynamics that make the job just as unpredictable as the guests they cater to.

Billion Dollar Playground has been commissioned by Foxtel Group for Binge and is produced and created by Ronde Media. Jacqueline Saddington, Howard Myers-Rifai, and Alison Hurbert-Burns executive produce for Foxtel Group, alongside Ben Davies for Ronde Media.

It premieres Tuesday, 13 May at 10am AEST on Binge, with new episodes dropping weekly. The first episode will also be available on Foxtel from 1.30pm the same day.