Binge commissions comedy documentary ‘SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream?’

Comedian Mark Humphries will apply a humorous lens to Australia’s housing market in a new one-hour documentary set to air on Binge and Fox 8.

Produced by Wedge-Tail Pictures, SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream? explores the pressures on renters and what needs to change in Australia’s housing landscape, with an examination of current house prices, soaring rent, and the “Australian Dream” that feels more out of reach than ever.

Filming is underway on the project, which will feature locations from around Australia.

Craig Reucassel serves as executive producer and writer, working with producer/director Bill Code, producer Justine Moyle, Foxtel/Binge head of unscripted originals Howard Myers-Rifai, and Foxtel/Binge executive producer Jacqueline Saddington.

Screen Australia provided major production investment, in association with Screen NSW, which assisted via the Development Fund, Production Finance Fund, and Regional Filming Fund. There was also financial support from Henley Homes, Landcom, the Housing Industry Association, and the City of Sydney.

Myers-Rifai said the documentary combined important conversations with much-needed laughter.

“We are excited to bring SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream? to Binge,” he said.

“The housing crisis is something we all experience, whether as renters or homeowners, and Mark’s journey provides a highly relevant and timely take on an issue that is affecting millions of Australians. We look forward to sharing this unique show with our audience, combining important conversations with much-needed laughter.”

Screen Australia Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston said having Humphries at the helm meant there were laughs as well as solutions. “

“With no signs that the housing crisis is going away, this timely film puts forward a compelling, insightful, and solutions-based argument for change,” he said.

“Packing a punch along the way, SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream? will provide an important contribution to the national conversation.”

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said her organisation was pleased NSW’s regional communities could play a central role in bringing this important conversation to the screen.”

“Screen NSW is pleased to support the team at Wedge-Tail Pictures to bring SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream? to life,” she said.

“With its sharp and comedic edge and compelling storytelling, this show will examine one of the pressing issues that many Australians are facing today.

SOLD! Who Broke the Australian Dream? will premiere on July 21 at 8:30pm on FOX8 on Foxtel and on BINGE from 12pm.