Binge extends partnership with Sony Pictures Television

After announcing the renewal of its partnership with Stan last week, Sony Pictures Television has extended its content agreement with another Australian streamer in Binge.

The deal includes new British releases The Lady, Dear England, and The Other Bennet Sister; Complete seasons of classic TV series and sitcoms, such as Community, The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek, I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Married… with Children, Mad About You, and Just Shoot Me; drama series The Big C, The Shield, Justified, Damages, Hannibal, The Good Doctor, and Mr. Mercedes; movies including the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises, White House Down, Big Daddy, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

There is also the BAFTA-winning series Mr. Loverman, starring Lennie James, which premiered on June 4.



Foxtel, Kayo Sports, and Binge CEO Hilary Perchard said the agreement, which also extends to Foxtel, reinforced the company’s commitment to providing world-class entertainment and value to our subscribers.

“British drama is wildly popular on Binge,” she said.

“This deal builds on a 20+ year relationship with Sony Pictures Television, delivering exclusive, premium first-run British dramas and hundreds of hours of U.S. fan-favourite TV series and films.”

Sony Pictures APAC SVP of distribution Adam Herr said he was pleased to build on Sony Pictures Television’s more than two-decade relationship with the Foxtel Group.

“We’re so pleased that they continue to be the home of some of Sony Pictures’ most beloved movies and television series that will engage and entertain Australian viewers,” he said.