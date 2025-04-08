Binge renews ‘Colin From Accounts’ for a third season

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer’s Gordon and Ashley, and pup Colin, are set to grace screens once again, with Binge confirming a third season of Colin From Accounts today.

The comedy, produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios, is the Foxtel Group’s most watched scripted original ever. It has also been a hit overseas, licenced to 150 territories, including the UK where it screens on BBC, and the US, where it is available on Paramount+. The second season is currently up for a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best International Series.

No plot details for season 3 have been announced. Brammall and Dyer, a husband and wife team, write and executive produce.

“We’re very excited to bring you season three of our show. To be honest, with the way we ended season two it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably,” they said in a joint statement.

Foxtel Group head of scripted Lana Greenhalgh said it couldn’t pass up a third season for Binge.

“Colin From Accounts has delighted fans the world over and we’re proud to commission a third season of this hilarious, chaotic and relatable series that has stolen our hearts.”

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international sales.