Binge, Warner Bros. tap George Mason for Brenden Abbott true crime series

Binge has commissioned a “propulsive, high-octane” crime drama from Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia based on the life story of Western Australian bank robber and prison escapee Brenden Abbott, infamously dubbed ‘The Postcard Bandit’.

Production has begun in Perth and Fremantle, with George Mason leading the cast as Abbott, alongside Robyn Malcolm, Ashleigh Cummings and Keiynan Lonsdale.

The series is based on Derek Pedley’s book Australian Outlaw – The True Story of Postcard Bandit Brenden Abbott.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the yet-to-be-named 6 x 1-hour series will follow the life of Abbott – currently serving time at Casuarina Prison – as he eluded police and twice escaped maximum security.

Abbott’s story was also the subject of Tony Tilse’s 2003 telemovie for Nine, The Postcard Bandit, starring Tom Long.

The ensemble cast for the Binge series also includes David Howell, Mia Artemis, Christian Byers, Roxie Mohebbi, Oscar Redding, Anthony Hayes and Jayden Popik.

Ben Young and Bonnie Moir will share directing duties, with Young also serving as executive producer. Hamish Lewis is producing, alongside series producer Matt Noonan and Michael Brooks as executive producer.

The writing team is led by writer and script producer Sarah Walker, alongside Matt Cameron, Scout Cripps and Anthony Hayes.

“This story’s got everything I love in TV – action, love, violence and complex emotional relationships. If it didn’t happen, you wouldn’t believe it,” said Young.

“After a great experience working with Binge and Warner Bros. Australia on The Twelve, I was stoked they felt the same way about this wild ride as I did.”

Screenwest has provided major production investment in the series through the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

Production is expected to inject $7 million into the WA economy and employ at least 80 local crew and 80 local cast with speaking roles, as well as 400 extras.

Western Australian heads of department include 1st assistant director Stuart Morrice, production designer Herbert Pinter, art director Danielle Fernandes, costume designer Terri Lamera, and hair and makeup designer Hayley Atherton.

Foxtel Group executive producer and head of scripted Lana Greenhalgh said: “The misadventures of the elusive Brenden Abbott is as Australian as it gets and we’re proud to be partnering with the team at Warner Bros to bring this legendary Aussie story to screen. We can’t wait to get cameras rolling on the scripted series soon in WA where the story started nearly 40 years ago.”

ITV Studios is handling distribution.