BioQuest Studios, Blue Octopus Films among four recipients to share $220,000 of Screen Queensland NQ Enterprise funding

Far North Queensland businesses BioQuest Studios, Blue Octopus Films, Platinum Talent Management, and Resonant Films will share in $220,000 from Screen Queensland’s NQ Enterprise initiative to grow their operations.

Part of the agency’s multi-year North Queensland Regional Program, the initiative is designed to expand the region’s creative capacity and capability through opportunities for practitioner skills development, funding for screen business, and events to foster industry connections.

BioQuest Studios, known for Netflix Original documentary Puff: Wonders of the Reef, previously received funding in 2022, allowing the company to invest in cutting-edge underwater cameras and professional skills training for its team, as well as opening the door for a collaboration with Oscar-winning director Luc Jacquet in Moorea, Tahiti.

Technical director Pete West said the 2025 grant would support the next phase of equipment development for a new collaboration with Jacquet and a further expansion of the BioQuest team.

“We’re planning to create new technical and creative roles, and we’re exploring internship opportunities for emerging talent here in North Queensland to be part of this journey,” he said.

Past NQ Enterprise recipients have included emerging production companies such as Pandamonium Films and Millstream Productions, as well as production services suppliers like FilmCrewNQ and world-renowned aquatic life specialists Biopixel.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the latest investment was vital for the continued expansion of the screen sector in North and Far North Queensland.

“The Far North is on the map for Australian and international filmmakers thanks to facilities such as Screen Queensland Studios in Cairns,” he said.



“Queenslanders voted for a fresh start, and the Crisafulli Government is committed to the local screen sector.



“We want to keep capitalising on emerging opportunities and support local jobs.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the recipients highlighted some of the diverse businesses that make up the screen ecosystem.

“This year’s cohort includes two production companies developing authentic screen stories with distinctly Far North Queensland perspectives, alongside a casting company enhancing regional production services, and the intricate technical prowess of macro underwater cinematography that helps showcase places such as the Great Barrier Reef to the world,” she said.