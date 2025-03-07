Birrarangga Film Festival to host Southern Hemisphere premiere of Árran 360° XR film project

NantStudios in Docklands will host the Southern Hemisphere premiere of a new immersive XR film project as part of next week’s Birrarangga Film Festival (BFF).

Presented in partnership with the International Sámi Film Institute, Árran 360° and Árran 360° 2.0 feature original 360-degree films created by leading Sámi filmmakers from across Sápmi (Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia) – In My Hand, Duiddo, Máilmmittkus, OVIAS 2, and PCA-TV 270.

Australia only and largest dedicated First Nations-led film festival, the BFF will take place March 13-18 and incorporate 11 venues across the city and inner suburbs, including Capitol Theatre, Lido Cinemas, Kino Cinema, Sofitel Arthur Auditorium, Palace Westgarth Cinemas, Treasury Theatre, Classic Cinemas, VCA Theatre (Victorian College of the Arts), ACMI, and Nant Studios (Docklands Studios Melbourne). Each feature film screening will be preceded by a short film.

Highlights include opening night film Je’vida from Finnish filmmaker Katja Gauriloff, a three-hour masterclass with AACTA Award-winning filmmaker Ivan Sen, an opening weekend Centerpiece Gala film event screening of Ava DuVernay’s Origin with a live performance by Stan Walker, a screening of Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie’s academy-nominated documentary Sugarcane, the Wayibu Dhumba and Lucky Us shorts programs, and the Victorian premiere of Miki Magasiva’s Tinā, which will close the festival.

Find more information about the lineup here.