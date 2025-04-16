‘Birthright’, ‘Inside’ selected for Tribeca

Zoe Pepper and Charles Williams are among 44 filmmakers who will make their feature debuts at this year’s Tribeca Festival, with Birthright and Inside included in the line-up overnight.

The former will have its world premiere in the Escape From Tribeca section, a showcase of cult films that “embrace the psychotronic”, and Inside is set to have its North American debut in the Spotlight Narrative thread.

A 2022 recipient of Screenwest’s West Coast Visions initiative, Birthright stars Travis Jeffery and Maria Angelico as Cory and Jasmine, a professional couple preparing to welcome their first child.

When Cory loses his job, they are forced to move back in with his retiree parents, played by Linda Cropper and Michael Hurst, until they get back on their feet. As their stay extends, Cory fixates on his parents’ wealth and decides the only way to achieve the success he always imagined is to do something unimaginable.



Written and directed by Pepper, Birthright was produced by Rush Films’ Cody Greenwood, who worked alongside co-producer Kate Neylon, and executive producers John Maynard, John Battsek, and Sarah Thomson. The creative team included editor Luca Cappelli, DOP Michael McDermott, production designer Ocea Sellar, and costume designer Texx Montana.

Pepper said she and the creative team were honoured by the selection.

“We’re stoked to be playing at Tribeca Film Festival,” she said.

Guy Pearce and Vincent Miller in Charles Williams’ ‘Inside’.

“I’ve worked with so many talented people to bring Birthright to life, so massive kudos to everyone involved. And a massive thanks to Screenwest and Screen Australia for believing in me and Cody and Birthright – couldn’t have done it without you.”

Like Birthright, Inside also has a power struggle at its core, with Vincent Miller stepping into the shoes of Mel Blight, a young man transferred to a maximum-security adult jail who soon becomes entwined in a paternal triangle with Australia’s most despised criminal Mark Shepard, brought to life by Cosmo Jarvis, and soon-to-be-a-paroled inmate Warren Murfett, played by Guy Pearce.

The film, produced by Marian Macgowan for Macgowan Films and Kate Glover for Never Sleep Pictures, had its world premiere at last year’s Melbourne International Film Festival before being released theatrically in February via Bonsai Films.

Birthright and Inside form part of a program that includes 118 feature films, representing 94 world premieres, 135 filmmakers, and 36 countries.

Tribeca Festival director and SVP of programming Cara Cusumano said the selected films were a “powerful reflection of the world we live in – and the world we want to shape”.

At Tribeca, we believe that storytelling is a force – one that connects us, challenges us, and inspires us to reimagine what’s possible,” she said.

“This year’s film lineup is a testament to that power, bursting with creative risk, iconic artists, and new perspectives that spark vital conversations and drive culture forward

The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival will take place June 4-15.





