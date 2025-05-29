‘Birthright’ (Trailer)

Writer-director Zoe Pepper’s feature debut Birthright, a satire about intergenerational wealth and the chasm of inequality between Baby Boomers and younger generations, makes its world premiere next week at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Evicted and jobless, Cory (Travis Jeffery) and his pregnant wife (Maria Angelico) are forced to stay with his parents (Linda Cropper and Michael Hurst). As the younger couple’s stay extends the parents’ become worried that their disappointing son will never leave the house. Desperate to prove himself, the edges of Cory’s reality slip away and he finds an unexpected path to success that detonates the family.

The WA-shot Birthright is produced by Cory Greenwood of Rush Films, working alongside co-producer Kate Neylon, and executive producers John Maynard, John Battsek, and Sarah Thomson. The team also included editor Luca Cappelli, DOP Michael McDermott, production designer Ocea Sellar, costume designer Texx Montana, casting director Lucy McLaughlin, sound designer Nick Gallagher, composer James Peter Brown and hair and makeup designer Karen Sims.

Following on from its New York bow, Birthright will then screen at Sydney Film Festival from June 12.

The film was backed by Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest. Madman is handling ANZ distribution.