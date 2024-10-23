‘Black Snow’ (Teaser)

The second season of Goalpost Television’s Black Snow picks up with Travis Fimmel’s Detective Cormack investigating the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who disappeared from her 21st birthday party in 2003, while also searching desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

Fimmel is joined in the cast by Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou, and Kat Stewart.

Director Sian Davies, executive producer Rosemary Blight, and series creator Lucas Taylor return to the creative team, with Helena Brooks joining as director and season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa heading behind the camera as director’s attachment. Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie executive produce for Stan.

The second season of Black Snow premieres New Year’s Day on Stan.