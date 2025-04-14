Blackmagic announces DaVinci Resolve 20, with 100 new features

The public beta of Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 20 is now available for download, including more than 100 new features with an emphasis on AI-powered tools.

Demonstrated at last week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, the update also includes keyframe editing, voice over palettes, multi layer compositing tools, new optical flow vector tools and major updates to Magic Mask and depth map.

Among the new AI-powered tools are IntelliScript, which generates timelines from text scripts; AI Animated Subtitles, which animates words as they are spoken; and AI Audio Assistant, which analyses the timeline audio and creates a professional audio mix. Other additions include AI Multicam SmartSwitch, which automatically selects camera angles based on speaker detection, and tools for automatic dialogue matching and music editing.

Fusion, Resolve’s integrated VFX tool, gains support for deep image compositing, multi-layer EXR and PSD files, and VR180 production tools. Audio enhancements in Fairlight include Clip EQ with six-band controls, EQ and Level Matchers, and Chain FX for applying grouped audio effects.

Updates to Blackmagic Cloud include new shared folders, guest access for project reviews, and icon-based media views with scrubbing and metadata support.

On the cut, editor and colour pages, Resolve 20 optimises its interface for vertical video workflows. Tools and palettes are moved to ensure that customers have maximum use of the screen without wasted space and without the need to constantly zoom.

Resolve 20 adds support for Apple Immersive Video, allowing editing and colour grading for footage captured with the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera.

DaVinci Resolve 20 Features: