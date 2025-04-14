Blackmagic announces DaVinci Resolve 20, with 100 new features

The public beta of Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 20 is now available for download, including more than 100 new features with an emphasis on AI-powered tools.
Demonstrated at last week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, the update also includes keyframe editing, voice over palettes, multi layer compositing tools, new optical flow vector tools and major updates to Magic Mask and depth map.
Among the new AI-powered tools are IntelliScript, which generates timelines from text scripts; AI Animated Subtitles, which animates words as they are spoken; and AI Audio Assistant, which analyses the timeline audio and creates a professional audio mix. Other additions include AI Multicam SmartSwitch, which automatically selects camera angles based on speaker detection, and tools for automatic dialogue matching and music editing.
Fusion, Resolve’s integrated VFX tool, gains support for deep image compositing, multi-layer EXR and PSD files, and VR180 production tools. Audio enhancements in Fairlight include Clip EQ with six-band controls, EQ and Level Matchers, and Chain FX for applying grouped audio effects.
Updates to Blackmagic Cloud include new shared folders, guest access for project reviews, and icon-based media views with scrubbing and metadata support.
On the cut, editor and colour pages, Resolve 20 optimises its interface for vertical video workflows. Tools and palettes are moved to ensure that customers have maximum use of the screen without wasted space and without the need to constantly zoom.
Resolve 20 adds support for Apple Immersive Video, allowing editing and colour grading for footage captured with the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera.
DaVinci Resolve 20 Features:
- Import Blackmagic Cloud Shared folders to media pool.
- New optimised UI layouts option for vertical videos on cut, edit and colour pages.
- Voiceover palette with cue, voice tools and teleprompter.
- Improved keyframing with dedicated curve view and timeline drawer.
- Text+ paragraph, line wrapping and bounding tools.
- MultiText tool with layers and easy transform, clip and wrap controls.
- Live overwrite now supports edit keys and search dial.
- Mouse drag to live overwrite multi source and sync bin.
- Trim with safe edit avoids overwriting adjacent clips.
- Full featured audio mixer added to cut page.
- Voiceover tool with record and monitor options in edit page.
- Chroma Color Warper grading.
- Display viewer overlays for remote monitoring.
- Stream and monitor H.265 4:2:2 on supported hardware.
- Deep image compositing toolset.
- Multi layer pipelining for OpenEXR, PSD and stereoscopic 3D.
- Vector warping toolset for image patching and cleanup.
- Fusion support for 180 VR.
- 3D Scene Dome Light.
- View color page grade in media out node on Fusion page.
- Clip EQ now features 6 bands.
- EQ and Level Matcher processes match tone and clip levels.
- EQ and Gain now also available as Fairlight FX plugins.
- Fairlight Chain FX to create and restore frequently chained plugins.
- Resolve FX AI Set Extender.
- AI IntelliScript creates timelines with a user provided script.
- AI Dialogue Matcher matches clip tone, level and reverberance.
- AI Music Editor automatically edits music to desired length.
- AI animated subtitles highlights or animates spoken words.
- AI Multicam SmartSwitch for automatic angle switching.
- AI Voice Convert with built-in and user trainable models.
- AI SuperScale now includes 3x and 4x enhanced upscaling.
- AI Magic Mask v2 with paint brush.
- AI Resolve FX Depth Map v2.
- AI IntelliCut to remove silences.
- AI IntelliCut to checkerboard dialogue by speaker.
- AI IntelliCut to generate ADR Cues using transcription speaker info.
- AI Audio Assistant automatically creates a finished mix.
- AI Detect Music Beats displays and allows beat snapping.