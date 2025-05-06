Blackmagic Design announces Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16

Blackmagic Design latest film scanner, the Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16, is specifically designed to support 8mm HD and 16mm Ultra HD film scanning, and is aimed at archival restoration and Ultra HD content creation.

It features a new optical assembly that allows customers to get higher resolution image scanning of these smaller formats, while retaining the same capstan drives and real time HDR film scanning. It includes 8mm and 16mm film gates.

The system is designed to digitise both positive and negative film with minimal stress on archival materials, using a new RGB LED grid light source that adds 3.5 stops of HDR capability and reduces thermal impact on fragile film stocks.

The scanner integrates directly with DaVinci Resolve Studio, which comes bundled, and supports digital restoration tools including dust and scratch removal, deflickering, and noise reduction. A film inspection mode allows comparison between raw film and processed scans.

“The new Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 was designed specifically for customers who are looking for amazing quality scans of older, archival 8mm and 16mm footage that has been in vaults for many years,” Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty said.

“It’s just such a great solution for customers who are looking to meet an increased demand for Ultra HD content from these smaller formats.”

Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 is available now for $US32,045, excluding local duties and taxes.