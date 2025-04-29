Blackmagic Design launches Cloud Backup 8

Blackmagic Design has released the Cloud Backup 8, a rack-mountable media backup solution designed for both studio and on set use.

Priced at $2,449, the Cloud Backup 8 allows users to backup media using standard 3.5” hard drives, providing an alternative to subscription-based cloud storage. The 1RU unit includes eight independent hard disk slots, a built-in 4-port 10G Ethernet switch for high-speed transfers, and an HDMI monitor output.

The system integrates with Blackmagic Cloud, enabling collaborative teams to sync local media caches globally. The platform automatically prioritises proxy uploads for DaVinci Resolve before transferring original camera files, allowing editors to reopen projects quickly. Once a project wraps, media remains stored locally on the Cloud Backup 8.

The Cloud Backup 8 utilises 10G Ethernet to speed up large file transfers, making it suited for multi-camera shoots and complex production environments. The HDMI output provides a real time visual status dashboard, showing disk capacity, sync progress, and network activity.

“Customers have been looking for not only an affordable storage solution to back up their media, but also one that is private that they can have complete local control over,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty.

“Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 gives customers an affordable yet high performance solution for not only archiving completed projects, but for primary storage as well. It’s a great way of backing up a lot of media fast and a great way for customers to sync to Blackmagic Cloud in order to backup projects in DaVinci Resolve.”

Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 Features

Mount up to 8 x 3.5″ hard disk drives.

Compact 1RU rack mount design.

8 independent hard disk bays with media status indicators

Built-in 4 high speed 10G Ethernet ports.

Upload and sync media to Blackmagic Cloud.

HDMI monitor output with live storage status.

Optional security bar for locking disks in place.

The Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 is available now through authorised resellers.