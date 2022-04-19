Port Melbourne-based Blackmagic Design has today announced a move into the cloud storage space, unveiling the Blackmagic Cloud Store, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini, and Blackmagic Cloud Pod.

The new products coincide with the release of DaVinci Resolve Studio 18, the latest version of Blackmagic’s editing software.

Designed to allow multiple editors, colourists, VFX artists, and audio engineers to work simultaneously on the same project from anywhere in the world, DaVinci Resolve 18 supports the Blackmagic Cloud for hosting and sharing projects, as well as a new DaVinci proxy workflow.

The Blackmagic Design Cloud Store is a network storage solution with four 10G Ethernet connections and a parallel memory core that can sustain maximum possible transfer speeds on each 10G Ethernet port.

It also handles12K Blackmagic RAW digital cinema files, with the zero latency taking away the need for users to store files on their local computer.

Within the vertical design are an array of flash memory cards working in parallel for speed and data protection.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty said the company was “very excited” to launch the Blackmagic Cloud Store.

“We have been extremely unhappy with storage solutions in the market as they didn’t have the performances needed by the high-end feature film and TV industry,” he said.

“Now, editors, colourists, visual effects artists, and audio engineers can work together in DaVinci Resolve on the same project at the same time.”

Blackmagic Design has also announced a new broadcast deck – the Hyperdeck Extreme 4K HDR, and recorder/player designed as clip player – the HyperDeck Shuttle HD.