Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, a next generation model of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

The new camera features an adjustable touchscreen screen for easier framing, a larger battery for longer shooting and support for an optional electronic viewfinder.

“Since the release of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, customers have been asking for some of the features to be added to the 6K model,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty.

“We’ve been able to achieve even greater manufacturing efficiencies which means that we are now able to release this new 6K model which adds an adjustable LCD touchscreen, larger longer battery life, support for the OLED viewfinder and improved on screen menus. We are excited to be offering these additional features that have been so popular with customers.”

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 has a Super 35 sensor and EF lens mount, allowing for larger EF photographic and anamorphic lenses. It includes the latest Blackmagic generation 5 colour science, 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO. Cinematographers can shoot up to 60 fps or 120 fps windowed.

The camera is made from lightweight carbon fibre polycarbonate composite and the camera features a multifunction handgrip with controls for recording, ISO, WB and shutter angle.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 features:

Designed from carbon fiber polycarbonate composite

6144 x 3456 sensor with 13 stops and dual native ISO up to 25,600

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses

Up to 25,600 ISO for incredible low light performance

Standard open file formats compatible with popular software

Adjustable LCD screen

Includes Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science

Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48 volt phantom power

Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is available at resellers for $3,145.