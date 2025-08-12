Blackmagic launches Camera 9.7 Public Beta

Blackmagic Design has released Blackmagic Camera 9.7 Public Beta, which adds support for the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive – the world’s first cinema camera designed for Apple Vision Pro.
There are downloadable sample video clips recorded on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. These clips with DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1 for macOS for experimenting with editing and colour grading in immersive for the Apple Vision Pro.
Key features of Blackmagic Camera 9.7 Public Beta’s support for URSA Cine Immersive:
- Adds support for Blackmagic RAW Immersive files.
- Adds ‘toggle eyes’ to function button parameters.
- Sets ‘HFR’ button to ‘toggle eyes’ by default.
- Adds Immersive heads up display elements.
- Adds support for dual 8K recording.
- Adds ILPD embedding support.
- Adds 90p project rate support.
- Sets 90p default project rate.
- Adds 30p external locking for 90p.
- Adds 30p external timecode for 90p.
- Adds USB-ethernet into Setup menu.
- Fixed setting record rate to 90p using REST API.
- Fixed Immersive guides resetting on power cycle.
- Fixed ND filter control from Blackmagic Camera app.
- Fixed crash when timeline scrubbing before playback.
- Fixed Immersive Control REST API resetting on power cycle.