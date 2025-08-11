Blackmagic releases DaVinci Resolve 20.1

Blackmagic Design has announced DaVinci Resolve 20.1, a new update that adds support for Apple Immersive Video workflows for macOS.

The update allows users to edit, colour grade, add visual effects and mix spatial audio. A new immersive video viewer alsos let filmmakers pan, tilt and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or directly stream to Apple Vision Pro.

New tools in the 3D palette such as the Edge Mask adjust the field of view captured by the URSA Cine Immersive to exclude microphones or other items that are just in shot.

“We are excited to release this update for DaVinci Resolve Studio which adds tools for Apple Immersive Video to the edit, color, Fairlight and Fusion pages,” said Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty.

“Now filmmakers can create stunning immersive content that was previously too complex or expensive to produce. The best part is that you can edit, grade and mix 3D immersive video and audio using familiar tools from 2D projects”

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design website, while sample immersive video clips are also available.

Key Features

Apple Vision Pro spatial and immersive video workflows in macOS.

Direct monitoring of immersive content in Apple Vision Pro.

Support for Apple Spatial Audio Format.

Cut and Edit Page

Improved easing behavior for multiple keyframes.

More consistent easing for curves, keyframes and inspector controls.

Improved curve editor for active curves, ease, locked parameters.

Ability to adjust curves from the timeline keyframes and curves tray.

Keyframes are now displayed beyond clip edit points.

Ability to set a shortcut to switch between curve and keyframe views.

Curves option to disable auto zoom graph height for custom zoom.

Support for built in MultiText character level styling.

Support for MultiText indent, align and paragraph level styling.

Ability to import CSV files as column-aligned MultiText text boxes.

Additional smart reframe mode to affect pan only, tilt only or both.

Support for custom guides and snapping in the timeline viewer.

Ability to toggle extents for selected safe area overlays.

Ability to create subclip from edit timeline in out range.

Support for find in media pool for USD based geometry clips.

Options to sync media pool audio using in, out and marker.

Ability to sync audio for stereoscopic 3D videos.

Menu action to move playhead to mouse pointer using the C key.

Menu actions for full extent, detailed and custom zoom for timeline.

Timeline tab action to load to source viewer.

Configurable actions to explicitly enable or disable clip.

Audio and video only insert controls in the source viewer.

Improved right to left language handling in transcriptions.

Ability to view transcriptions for clips on the source timeline.

Fusion Page

Support for new immersive option in the viewer 360 Views menu.

Support for new immersive patcher tool.

Support for Magic Mask v2 in Fusion.

Support for caching deep composites to disk.

Option to downscale clip compositions to timeline resolution.

Improved DoD and RoI support for deep image compositing tools.

Improvements for USD Renderer for overscan.

Edit individual tool controls from the inspector context menu.

Improved shape duplicate tool with style, jitter and aligned rotations.

Support for swizzler to create alpha only multi layer outputs.

Support for swizzler background channels.

Support for regular expression based selection in Cryptomatte.

Color Page

Improved color viewer safe area display selection.

Ability to switch timeline resolution on the fly from the color viewer.

Improved cache retention for copied versions and timelines.

Improved magic mask retention for copied versions and timelines.

DCTL Support for ACES 2.0 Core.

Resolve FX

New ColorTone Diffuser emulates light based lens filters.

Natural and strong split tone modes in Film Look Creator.

New Split Tone with additional controls.

Separate RGB sliders and shimmer controls in light rays.

Secondary glow ability in glow.

New atmosphere controls in light rays and glow.

Ability to regrain skin smoothening areas in face refinement.

Fairlight Page

Support for half speed timeline playback.

Action to enable focus mode using the W key.

Ability to record in 32-bit floating point.

Audio waveforms are now accurate when recording.

Clip context menu action to regenerate waveform profiles.

Faster Audio Assistant analysis with short clips improvements.

Audio Assistant option to view the full UI of underlying effects.

Dialogue matcher ambience controls and improved wet dry matches.

Support for deleting busses from track headers and index.

Shift option command for fine mouse based scrubbing zoomed out.

Shift and command click to add to selection in mixer.

Codec and IO

Support for Blackmagic RAW 5.0 SDK.

Faster decodes for URSA Cine 12K LF and URSA Cine 17K 65 clips.

Support for decoding and encoding webp images.

12-bit support and custom quality controls for DNx.

Support for encoding H.264 and H.265 in MXF Op1A clips.

Support for decoding Samsung APV clips.

Improved native Windows H.264 and H.265 bit rate controls.

New deliver preset for Tencent video uploads.

General