Blackmagic unveils PYXIS 12K

Blackmagic Design has used the NAB Show to launch its latest cinema camera, the PYXIS 12K.

The camera, available in Australia from July, will have three models, with either a EF, PL or L-Mount.

PYXIS 12K has the same sensor as URSA Cine 12K LF, with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032 or a 12288 x 8040. It offers 16 stops of dynamic range along with dual CFexpress media recorders, 10G Ethernet and Blackmagic Cloud global sync.

Using the full area of the sensor, users have an open gate 3:2 image which also lets them reframe their shots in post production. The sensor also lets customers work in true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping. There is also a Super 35 sized window on the sensor to create a ‘close up’ version of shots.

The body of the PYXIS 12K is made from precision CNC machined aerospace aluminum; it is lightweight and therefore suitable for rigs such as cranes, gimbals or drones. In addition to thread mounts on the top and bottom of the body, Blackmagic PYXIS has a range of side plates for accessories such as handles, microphones or SSDs.

“Since the introduction of the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K, we’ve been working hard to make our amazing RGBW sensor from the URSA Cine available to even more customers,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“We have redesigned the electronics and processing to be able to handle the massive sensor and we think customers are going to love shooting incredible large format images in 4K, 8K and now 12K. We are really excited to offer this sensor in the flexible PYXIS design that has been so popular with our customers.”

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K Features:

36 x 24mm full frame RGBW 12K 12288 x 8040 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and 9K Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

Multi scale RGBW sensor for capturing 12K, 8K or 4K at the full sensor size.

Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts.

Records full resolution up to 40 fps or 112 fps at 8K.

Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

10G Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Optional Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor.

Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power.

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, X and more.

High capacity BP-U series batteries.

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers for A$8,169