Australian writer/director Andrew Dominik helms Netflix’s Blonde, which reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe.

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, it follows Monroe’s From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

The cast led by Ana de Armas and features Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

A Plan B Entertainment film, producers include Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Blonde premieres on Netflix September 23.