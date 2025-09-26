‘Bluey’ secures International Emmy Award nomination

Ludo Studio’s Bluey is among this year’s International Emmy nominees, five years after winning the International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program.

The popular blue heeler pup and co are up against titles from Singapore, Brazil, and Finland in the Kids: Animation field for the awards, set to take place in New York City, on Monday, November 24. Ludo has previously won International Emmy Awards for #7DaysLater and Doodles.

Overall, there are 64 nominees from 26 countries contesting 16 categories, with UK productions leading the field with 12 nods. All nominees will convene for the preceding International Emmy World Television Festival, to be held November 21-23.

International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said the scope of this year’s nominations was a testament to the high standard of work being done across the globe.

“As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s Nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry,” he said.

“New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honor their remarkable achievements.”

It comes as Ludo Studio continues work on Bluey: The Movie, which Walt Disney Studios announced earlier this month would premiere in Australia on August 5, 2027. Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and produced in collaboration with BBC Studios, the film is currently in production in Brisbane at Ludo Studio, with Cosmic Dino providing end-to-end CG animation services.

See the full list of International Emmy nominees here.