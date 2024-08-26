BO Report: ‘Blink Twice’ battles to be seen, ‘Take My Hand’ opens

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Australian box office top three remained unchanged over the weekend as Warner Bros. new psychological thriller Blink Twice got off to a somewhat soft start.

Data from Numero indicates Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, which stars Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire who engages in increasingly sinister behaviour, debuted to $ 827,544 from 328 screens for an average of $2,523 per session.

It was more than $2 million less than Marvel Studios’ all-conquering Deadpool & Wolverine, which...