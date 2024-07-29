BO Report: Bromance rules the box office as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ takes in $17.6 million

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has proven you don’t have to be family-friendly to fire up the box office, taking in a mammoth $17.6 million over the weekend to record the best opening of 2024.

The MA15+-rated action comedy became the first non-aminated title to reach first position in more than a month, following the success of Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, opening to 1,008 screens for an average of $17,460 per session, and reaching $19.9 million with previews.

The total is highest-ever opening for an MA15+ title and the 10th-highest opening weekend of all time.

It was part of a US$438 million global debut for the Marvel Studios film, nearly half of which came from the US, where its US$205 million opening weekend was the eighth best of all time and the best opening for an R-rated film, a record previously held by first Deadpool film, which bowed to US$132 million in 2016.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the third installment has Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) travel the multiverse to find a variant of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his timeline from extinction. Reynolds and Levy wrote the script alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, while also producing with Kevin Feige and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Village Cinemas national programming manager Geoff Chard said the film was “everything we could have hoped for and more”.

“Our Gold Class and Vmax sessions were in the highest demand, with most Gold Class sessions for the weekend sold out well in advance,” he said.

“The 97 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes shows audiences are loving the film, and we are expecting a really strong hold into week two and beyond.”

The result pushed the top 20 films to a total of $23.2 million, a 73 per cent increase on the previous week.

Holding onto second position was Warner Bros. action adventure Twisters, which added a further $1.3 million in its third week for an overall total of $9.6 million.

Walt Disney’s Inside Out 2 also maintained its spot from last week, taking in $1.1 million in its seventh frame and moving to $52.3 million overall, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time in Australia.

Senior vice president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said it was a “joyous honour” to see the film resonate domestically and internationally.

“Disney now holds six of the top 10 animated titles ever released in Australia,” she said.

“The touching story is a must-watch for families as it strikes a powerful chord with generations of Pixar fans who carry a deep affinity for the studio’s storytelling.”

Last week’s number one, Universal’s Despicable Me 4, was pushed down to fourth position with just under $1.1 million in its sixth frame, taking its overall gross past $40 million.

Rialto’s horror film Longlegs rounded out the top five with $915,129 from its sophomore frame – a drop of 45 per cent from its opening weekend – to reach $3.3 million.

The weekend also marked the debut of Maslow Entertainment’s Sloth Lane, produced by Queensland’s Like A Photon Creative, which bowed to $40,488 from 133 screens for an average of $304 per session.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 10 $10.21m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 11 $1.78m Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 16 $926,461 Sting Studiocanal $160,181 2 $196,164 Birdeater Umbrella Entertainment $29,165 2 $49,769 Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Roadshow $194,862 4 $550,375 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 6 $400,737

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)