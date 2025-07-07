(Image: Universal)

BO report: Colossal $9m opening for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ as box office surges into school holidays

·
Box OfficeFilm
·

Dinosaurs established dominion over the Australian box office on the weekend, with Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth taking the franchise into a new era with a $9 million opening weekend.

The seventh entry in the series opened on 594 screens for an average of $15,227 per session, slightly lower than that of the previous entry, Jurassic World Dominion, which garnered $12.1 million from 721 screens – an average of $16,142 per screen – when it opened in 2022.

While the last installment heralded...