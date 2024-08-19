BO Report: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ subdues ‘Alien: Romulus’ to maintain top spot

·
Box OfficeFilmNews
·
Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson in 'Alien: Romulus' (Image: Murray Close. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved)

Walt Disney’s sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus could only attach itself to third place at the Australian box office over the weekend, as Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us held onto the top two spots.

According to data from Numero, the seventh iteration of the long-running franchise bowed to $3.1 million from 486 screens for an average of $6,413 per session and an overall total of $3.4 million with previews. It’s slightly down on the opening weekend of predecessor,

Tags
Avatar photo
Sean Slatter
Journalist at IF Magazine
Related

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *