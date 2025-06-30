Brad Pitt in 'F1 The Movie' (Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films)

BO Report: ‘F1 The Movie’ races to the top with $7.7 million opening weekend, ‘M3GAN 2.0’ malfunctions

High-octane sports drama F1 The Movie moved through the gears to go top of the Australian box office on the weekend, bowing to $7.7 million.

The Brad Pitt-led racing redemption riff opened on 610 screens for an average of $12,691 per session for distributor Warner Bros.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for helming Top Gun: Maverick, the film stars Pitt as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who is convinced to return to the sport by the owner of a struggling team.

Anticipation has been high for th...