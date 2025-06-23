BO Report: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ keeps ’28 Years Later’ at bay as ‘Elio’ can’t quite capture imaginations

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon maintained its altitude at the top of the box office on the weekend, taking in another $4.96 million to hold off Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated zombie horror 28 Years Later.

The family film has now grossed over $13 million at the Australian box office, experiencing only a 27 per cent dip from its opening weekend total. It contributed to a global total of more than US$350 million, including another US$37 million stateside (Box Office Mojo), w...