Jodie Comer in '28 Years Later' (Image: Sony Pictures)

BO Report: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ keeps ’28 Years Later’ at bay as ‘Elio’ can’t quite capture imaginations

Box OfficeFilmNews
Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon maintained its altitude at the top of the box office on the weekend, taking in another $4.96 million to hold off Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated zombie horror 28 Years Later.

The family film has now grossed over $13 million at the Australian box office, experiencing only a 27 per cent dip from its opening weekend total. It contributed to a global total of more than US$350 million, including another US$37 million stateside (Box Office Mojo), w...