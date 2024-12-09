BO Report: ‘Moana 2’ adds another $7 million to move past $20 million after two weeks

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disney’s Moana 2 has sailed past $20 million at the Australian box office, taking in a further $7 million from its second weekend of release.

The animated sequel has now grossed just under $22 million, including previews, after bursting out of the gates with $12.3 million from its opening weekend, with its sophomore total representing a 43 per cent decrease.

Fellow musical Wicked, d...