BO report: No dethroning ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as ‘It Ends With Us’, ‘Borderlands’, ‘200% Wolf’ debut

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walt Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine withstood a spirited challenge from romantic drama It Ends With Us to remain atop the Australian box office for the third consecutive weekend.

According to data from Numero, the Marvel Studios sequel took in another $7.5 million on the weekend to reach $47.9 million after three frames, coming in just ahead of Justin Baldoni’s Colleen Hoover adaptation – distributed by Sony – which bowed to $6.1 million from 579 screens for an average of $10,539 per session.