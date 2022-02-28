Whether the ‘Tom Holland effect’ or not, Uncharted has proved to have staying power, leading the box office by a mile for a second weekend in a row.

The action-adventure’s sophomore result of $4.2 million is down only 25 per cent from its debut – an impressive hold that brings Sony’s overall pot to $10.9 million. The film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, was overwhelming the choice of most moviegoers last weekend, with a more than 42 per cent market share.

Based on the Playstation game of the same name, Uncharted has grossed $US226.4 million worldwide, $US83 million of which was made in North America. The film will be released in China March 14, one of the few Hollywood films to do so in recent times.

“There would certainly be some of the Tom Holland effect in there,” Village Cinemas national programming manager Geoff Chard tells IF of the film’s success.

“But with essentially no other wide-release titles, the film maintained most of the premium and luxury screens for two weeks straight with little to no competition for the same audience.”

That will change this coming weekend, which is arguably all about one film: Warner Bros.’ The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves and lensed by Aussie Greig Fraser, the film is Robert Pattinson’s first outing in the titular role.

Some exhibitors report pre-sales sales in line with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Last weekend’s only major new release was Universal’s romantic musical Cyrano, which proved to be D.O.A despite good reviews, a leading man in Peter Dinklage and an Oscar nomination for costume design. It premiered in 12th position, gathering just $157,051 from 210 screens; just $748 per screen.

Cinema Nova CEO Kristian Connelly tells IF: “Cyrano was a disappointment, despite the film’s lush production design and thoroughly moving musical revamp of the classic play.”

Chard agrees, but notes “given the film skewed towards an older audience, and with that group being on of the slowest to return to regular cinema-going, it is understandable.”

The poor showing for the film reflects that of other markets, with Cyrano launching to just $US1.4 million in North America/$US2.4 million worldwide.

‘Cyrano’. (Photo credit: Peter Mountain © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The weekend’s other new releases included Paramount’s Bollywood crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which opened to $376,908 from 100 screens. From director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the biopic stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role as a sex worker who becomes a powerful underworld figure.

Another Bollywood film, action drama Bheemla Nayak, bowed to $290,538 from 47 screens for Tolly Movies. At $6,182 per screen, it boasts the second best average in the top 20 behind Uncharted.

Foo Fighters comedy horror Studio 666 came in at 10th position, collecting $228,541 from 77 screens.

Overall the top 20 titles gathered some $9.3 million, according to Numero, down just 11 per cent on the previous. Many titles held very well, with rainy weather in states such as NSW and Queensland (excluding flood regions) helping to boost foot traffic.

Of the holdovers, Disney’s Death On The Nile dropped only 17 per cent in its third with $843,435, suggesting the film is gathering some good word-of-mouth. The result moves the Kenneth Branagh-directed title to $4.7 million.

Another Branagh film, the Oscar-nominated Belfast, grew 28 per cent in its fourth with a result of $565,219. So far, the Universal title has amassed $3 million.

Four weekends in, Paramount’s Jackass Forever now tallies $6.6 million after ticket sales of $526,832, while Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me is on $3.3 million for Universal after another $470,819.

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is still drawing people into its web, with a 11th weekend result of $440,473 practically unchanged from the previous and seeing the film crack $80 million.

Sing 2 rose 15 per cent in its 10th weekend with $350,022 taking the film to $19.5 million for Universal.