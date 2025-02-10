Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ dominates Australian box office for third weekend

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown has maintained its position at the top of the box office, earning $868,470 in its third weekend.

The film, which has garnered eight Oscar nominations, has now taken $5.59 million in Australia and almost $US90 million worldwide.

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl held steady at number two, adding $705,406 to its tally, which now stands at $2.23 million.

We Live in Time claimed the third spot, generating $454,917, while Disney’s Mufasa...