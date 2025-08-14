‘Body Blow’ (Teaser)

Written and directed by Dean Francis, Body Blow stars Tim Pocock as Aiden, a young cop who needs to overcome a sex addiction to hold down his job. Unfortunately, Aiden’s new assignment brings him into the orbit of drag queen and crime boss, Fat Frankie (Paul Capsis), whose entourage includes the enigmatic Cody (Tom Rodgers). Cody exerts more than a casual pull on Aiden and inevitably throws a spanner in Aiden’s best-laid nofap plans, threatening to blow it all, while also offering Aiden the potential to find love. Sacha Horler and Chris Haywood are also in the cast.

Shot over five weeks around inner-city Darlinghurst, Francis produced with Timothy May for JJ Splice, working alongside Breathless Films’ Ben Ferris and Ulysses Oliver. The film was developed with support from Screen NSW.

The creative team included cinematographer Franc Biffone and production designer Chris Le Page.

Body Blow will have its world premiere at next month’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, ahead of a US theatrical release via Dark Star Pictures. MMM Film Sales is handling international sales, with France already sold and several other territories currently under negotiation.

In Australia, the film will be released theatrically in late 2026 via Screen Inc.