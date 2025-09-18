Boost for new Gold Coast studios as government rezones Yatala land

The Queensland Government has backed the development of a new Gold Coast Screen Industry Precinct, rezoning over 51 hectares of land in Yatala for screen production and supporting activities.

To be delivered by the City of Gold Coast and developer Shadowbox Studios, the precinct will feature a large studio space and up to ten sound stages, smaller boutique production facilities, industry-specific training and education facilities, space for cultural events such as public screenings and film festivals, and short-term accommodation to support film production and industry training.

It comes more than a year after the City of Gold Coast announced it had begun negotiating with Shadowbox about developing and operating a facility on a 22-hectare site at 396 Stanmore Road.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning, Jarrod Bleijie, said the local government’s planning scheme amendment sent a clear message to the screen industry that Queensland is open for business.

“The Gold Coast is the centre of Queensland’s screen production success, recognised globally for its world-class production facilities and huge network of skilled screen workers,” he said.

“The planning scheme amendment enables the City of Gold Coast to advance its competitiveness as a production centre by creating 51.6 hectares of dedicated film industry space.

“It ensures timely approvals for screen production and supporting activities, while minimising impacts on surrounding sensitive uses and adjacent industrial land.

“The rezoning also paves the way for the Gold Coast Screen Industry Precinct, which is tipped to become Australia’s most advanced studio and production precinct.”

City of Gold Coast acting mayor Mark Hammel welcomed the rezoning decision, which followed a two-part public consultation process.

“The Gold Coast Screen Industry Precinct is a significant project that will enable the continued expansion of our film and screen sector and position the city as a globally recognised leader in the screen industry,” Acting Mayor Hammel said.

“It’s an exciting time for screen workers on the Gold Coast, who are part of one of our city’s fastest-growing industries.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate told Newscorp that there was “still some funding to come through at the federal level” before construction could begin on the precinct.