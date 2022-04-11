In the late summer along the Australian coast during the ’90s, young father Bosch hits the road in a hurry to avoid a run-in with the law. In tow is his teenage son Rockit, who believes he is on a magical holiday with his father.

Taken from the life of writer/director Tyler Atkins, Bosch and Rockit is a journey through boyhood and manhood and an unforgettable true story about love, forgiveness, and the powerful bond between a father and son.

The film, which was shot in Byron Bay, stars Rasmus King and Luke Hemsworth as the titular characters, with the Australian cast also including Isabel Lucas, Leeanna Walsman, and Savannah La Rain.

It was produced by Atkins, Jamie Arscott, John Schwarz and Cathy Flannery, alongside executive producer Vicki Scotts.

Bosch and Rockit will be released in Australian cinemas on August 18 via Madman Entertainment.