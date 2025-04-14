'A Minecraft Movie'. (Photo courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures, © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Box office: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ continues to build, closing in on $30m

·
Box OfficeNews
·

After only two weekends, A Minecraft Movie is already the top-grossing 2025 release at the Australian box office, having rung up nearly $30 million.

And with most states just kicking off school holidays, the big question now, as Village Cinemas head of content Geoff Chard puts it, is: “How high can it go?”

“It’s already tracking ahead of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which went on to take over $51 million at the Australian box office.”

The Warner Bros/Legenda...