Box office: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ continues to build, closing in on $30m

After only two weekends, A Minecraft Movie is already the top-grossing 2025 release at the Australian box office, having rung up nearly $30 million.

And with most states just kicking off school holidays, the big question now, as Village Cinemas head of content Geoff Chard puts it, is: “How high can it go?”

“It’s already tracking ahead of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which went on to take over $51 million at the Australian box office.”

The Warner Bros/Legenda...