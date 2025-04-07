'A Minecraft Movie'. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Box office: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ opens to a bumper $13.7m

A Minecraft Movie has exceeded expectations, breaking records and revitalising the box office after a slow first quarter, with exhibitors confident the film will continue to build through the school holidays.

The Warner Bros/Legendary tentpole was the choice for three quarters of Australian cinemagoers last weekend, easily claiming the no. 1 spot with $13.7 million from 725 screens – the highest opening weekend for a film since

