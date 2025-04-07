Box office: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ opens to a bumper $13.7m

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Minecraft Movie has exceeded expectations, breaking records and revitalising the box office after a slow first quarter, with exhibitors confident the film will continue to build through the school holidays.