Director George Miller and Chris Hemsworth on the set (Image: Jasin Boland).

Box office: Australian films headed for another soft year

Australian films have captured around 4.7 per cent of the local box office over the year to date but a lack of big-name features in the lead-up to Christmas is likely to see that figure close the year significantly down at 3-4 per cent.

The result will follow one of the worst years on record – the 2 per cent box office tally in 2023 – and underscores the industry’s challenge of luring more people to see local films.

Cinema Association Australasia executive director Cameron Mitchell said the local film i...