Box office boom: Reading Cinemas Australia breaks December record

Box Office
Reading Cinemas Australia posted another record box office result in December as blockbusters such as Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 kept audiences coming back to the movies.

The record December 2024 result passed the previous December 2019 high mark, which was posted almost a year before the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a tumultuous period for cinema owners. The latest record followed the hig...