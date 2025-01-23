Box office boom: Reading Cinemas Australia breaks December record

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reading Cinemas Australia posted another record box office result in December as blockbusters such as Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 kept audiences coming back to the movies.

The record December 2024 result passed the previous December 2019 high mark, which was posted almost a year before the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a tumultuous period for cinema owners. The latest record followed the hig...